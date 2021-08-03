Real Estate Transactions and Vehicle Complaints Top 2020 Complaint List, SCDCA Complaint Data Featured in National Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The numbers are in. For the calendar year of 2020, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) received 3,735 complaints and saved/refunded consumers $809,955.17. This data and additional information on complaints received by SCDCA are featured in the Consumer Federation of America’s (CFA) annual Consumer Complaint Survey Report. This report gives readers the opportunity to look at a snapshot of issues consumers experienced in South Carolina’s marketplace and compare it with other states.

The 2020 Consumer Complaint Survey Report includes data from 34 consumer protection agencies, together tallying 280,413 complaints filed across the country and resulting in savings or refunds to consumers of at least $262,973,073. South Carolina followed the continued national trend of vehicle complaints being the number one complaint category with 555 vehicle related complaints recorded.

Additional South Carolina highlights in the report include:

COVID-19 related complaints most notably related to attempting to cancel/reschedule travel plans.

A consumer who purchased a boat and immediately started having issues, even before they could get it out on the water.

Another annual increase in Homeowner’s Associations (HOA) complaints and a complaint that resolved a 10-year-issue for a homeowner.

SCDCA’s success in getting a bond stayed which would have granted a utility rate increase that was previously denied.

Here is a list of the top ten complaint categories, total complaints and money recovered:

The 2020 Consumer Complaint Survey Report was released on July 26, 2021. Consumers are encouraged to contact SCDCA directly with complaints regarding products or services purchased for family or household use. To file a complaint, visit www.consumer.sc.gov and click FILE A COMPLAINT. To see if a business has complaints against it, consumers should take advantage of the Search Complaints tool on the Consumer Information page of SCDCA’s website.

