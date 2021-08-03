Grocery Retail Media Report: How Consumers Feel About Ads on Grocers’ Websites and Apps
Discover how over 1,000 US shoppers engage with Retail Media ads and how it affects purchasing behaviors
More than half of US consumers, 56%, said they purchased products they saw advertised on grocers’ websites or apps within the past month, whether they purchased online or purchased later at the store.”TAMPA, FL, US, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile consumer engagement platform, Dabbl, surveyed over 1,000 US shoppers on how they do their grocery shopping using grocers’ websites and apps, how they engage specifically with retail media ads on those digital properties and how it ultimately affects their purchasing behaviors.
— Grocery Retail Media Report, July 2021
The result of the survey data has been compiled into the newly published 2021 Grocery Retail Media Report.
More than 3 out of 4 consumers (77%) use their grocers’ websites or apps to find deals. 54% use their grocers’ digital properties to order products online. Half use them for in-store or curbside pickup service while 38% use them for grocery delivery services.
More than half of US consumers said they have gone on to purchase products they’ve seen via retail media advertising. And among these consumers, about half purchased the promoted products later in the physical stores, whereas a little less than half purchased the promoted products online.
One key takeaway from the report is that shoppers using grocers’ websites and apps is a fairly frequent — and fairly positive activity that drives in-store and online purchases.
Read the 2021 Grocery Retail Media Report
About Dabbl
Dabbl brings consumers and brands together for quality time and engagement in a way that drives incremental spending at their preferred retailers. Since 2017, Dabbl has facilitated more than 100 million consumer engagements and delivered more than $6 million in retail loyalty value through the Dabbl app and its white-label retail solution. Every $1 of loyalty value delivered drives over $3 of incremental shopper spending for retailers. For more information, visit brands.getdabbl.com.
