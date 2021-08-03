Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation Receives Grant from Bank of America
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation, a local non-profit organization dedicated to bringing bold and innovative ideas to life that create jobs for Delawareans, has received a $100,000 grant from Bank of America.
The grant will support the Foundation’s efforts in championing small business owners and entrepreneurs through the Foundation’s two key initiatives: Reinventing Delaware and the Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystem (E3). These initiatives work in tandem to improve economic mobility by creating an equitable, supportive landscape that links entrepreneurs with skilled professionals to help bring their ideas to life and/or accelerate their business. Both initiatives provide a process that includes a comprehensive wrap-around support structure which entails: coaching and business planning; marketing and promotion; information technology and infrastructure; space planning and design; and access to funding sources.
“Bank of America’s focus on supporting underserved communities by helping educate them with business and technology skills runs parallel with the mission of the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation,” said Thère du Pont, PDFF Board Chair. “Bank of America’s generous grant allows our Foundation to expand our services to further support small business owners with an emphasis on supporting Black and Brown entrepreneurs.”
The current E3 application cycle is open to entrepreneurs in Kent and Sussex Counties. Applications are being accepted now through August 11th. To submit your application, visit: www.petedupontfreedomfoundation.org/e3-application/.
The next Reinventing Delaware event will take place on November 11, 2021. Public submissions will be accepted in September. Interested applicants are encouraged to subscribe to the Foundation’s E-Newsletter to stay up-to-date on announcements regarding the event.
The grant is part of Bank of America's philanthropic giving efforts in local communities. Awardees were selected for their commitment to addressing basic needs and workforce development for individuals and families, in particular during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The work being done by the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation to promote entrepreneurship, job creation and economic opportunity is making a marked difference in the communities that need it most,” said Chip Rossi, President, Bank of America Delaware. “By supporting our community’s small business owners and entrepreneurs, the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation is advancing economic mobility and ultimately making Delaware a better place to live and work for everyone.”
About the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation
The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring to life bold and innovative ideas that create jobs and make Delaware a better place to live, work and raise a family. The Foundation is committed to carrying out the legacy of the late former Governor Pete du Pont by focusing on the opportunities for success in Delaware. To learn more, visit www.petedupontfreedomfoundation.org.
About Bank of America
At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).
