IT Solutions Voted Best Place to Work for Fifth Year by Employees

Engaged Leaders Who Listen Make the Difference at ESOP Company

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Solutions Consulting Inc., one of the country's top Managed Services Providers, today announced that its employees voted the company one of Philadelphia's Best Places to Work 2021 in an annual competition conducted by the Philadelphia Business Journal and Quantum Workplace. IT Solutions Consulting was a top-rated company in the Medium Category which encompasses companies with 50 to 99 employees. This most recent accolade is the fifth time the company's employees have rated IT Solutions a top place of employment.



IT Solutions leverages its 27 years of technology and business experience to provide managed IT services and develop custom software solutions through a process-driven, customer-centric approach.

Award applicants were grouped according to the number of employees located in the Greater Philadelphia area. Leading regional companies whose employees rated them the highest on such values as collaborative culture, compensation and benefits offerings, and leadership made the list. The Philadelphia Business Journal revealed the rankings in its July 16 issue.

“Since our founding in 1994, our outstanding employees have worked hard to make IT Solutions the industry leader it is today,” Garrett Graney, president, IT Solutions said. “As an ESOP, every employee’s voice is heard and each employee has a stake in how we use technology to solve our clients’ business challenges.”

The company’s dedicated leadership team, positive working environment, open door policy and commitment to work/life balance were reasons given by employees for the strong ranking. In addition, the employees cited their shared alignment to advancing the company’s goals to create career growth for themselves and their co-workers. Employees also attributed the company’s success to the standardization of tight processes and procedures designed to consistently deliver quality outcomes for clients.

“By fostering a feeling of empowerment and community in all its people, IT Solutions is a company that continues to grow and thrive,” noted one employee on the survey.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions Consulting, Inc. is an IT services leader providing expert managed services, custom application development, secure data and easy-to-maintain backup solutions for both on-premise and cloud environments, all of which are accompanied by proactive IT support. Through 27 years of strategic partnership building and a focus on adopting innovative technologies and improving processes, we have transformed IT Solutions from a solo venture start-up in 1994 to the 100% employee-owned, award-winning solutions provider it is today.

About 2021 Philadelphia Business Journal Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, PBJ’s research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices they facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

