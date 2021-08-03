Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews Partners with Rachel Little of New Hound Life

One of the nation's top celebrity dog trainers has formed a new partnership.

“I chose to partner with Rachel Little because as soon as I received one of New Hound Life's leashes in the mail, I knew the brand was something I wanted to be a part of,” said Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training. “I was amazed at the attention to detail throughout the entire leash. Being a former Army guy, attention to detail is something that is very important to me. What I like most about her leash specifically is the two leashes in one feature; you really have to see it to believe it.”

Matthews, also a published author, who has trained thousands of dogs, pointed out that an additional reason he wanted to partner with New Hound Life is the innovation of creating new products.

“For a few years now, I have wanted to create a hands-free leash that can be worn around the waist, yet it could be attached to secure objects like a fence or heavy table via a carabiner, thus giving the handler more freedom,” Matthews explained before adding, “When I shared the idea with Rachel, she loved it and we have the first prototype in hand. As soon as we received the first prototype, I knew it would be a great leash for the active lifestyle and service animal community.”

As to how Matthews and Little met, Little revealed that she met him through Clubhouse.

“He had a fabulous idea for another hands-free leash that can be worn around the waist - Zeus’ Leash,” she recalled. “Our discussions quickly became brainstorming sessions of all the amazing products people are in need of. I knew combining Ryan’s background of military working dogs, his current expertise as a celebrity dog trainer, and my joy of creating products to help people find more joy with their pups would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. An opportunity to serve all our amazing pet parents of all lifestyles: chic, active pairs, dogs in training, and service dogs.”

Little, a mother of three kids and two dogs, went on to note that she has always had dogs in her home and dreamed of one day training a service dog.

“When we had a litter of puppies, one little guy had the spunk of the cartoon character, Scrappy-Doo - smart as a whip and very attentive, he was destined to be a service dog,” Little said. “Because I love creating and saw a need for a hands-free quick connect leash for service animals, I designed and developed Scrappy’s Leash, and New Hound Life was born. Now, I am beyond excited to be joining forces with such an incredible man and trainer, such as Ryan. Stay tuned for the launch of our website at the beginning of August. Check it out at www.NewHoundLife.com.

In addition to partnering with Little, earlier this year, Matthews changed his mission from protecting world leaders to keeping the world safe with his upcoming COVID-19 detection dogs program.

"I'm leveraging the same skills I learned to train elite Army dogs," Matthews said. He graduated from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, in 2002, becoming a certified Military Working Dog Handler.

Matthews, also a former combat K-9 handler - an alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, explained that anyone interested in his services can schedule a call today.

For more information about Ryan Matthews, please visit http://ryanmatthews.com/ and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

