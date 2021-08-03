ALWAYS-ON OMNI TECHNOLOGY-BASED PLATFORM FOR THE ART WORLD CREATED BY PITTSBURGH PA BUSINESS LEADER CHRISTIAN ECHAVARRIA
Every visit by a buyer to an art studio or gallery in OMNI mimics a physical visit, where parties will interact as if they were meeting inside a physical space.
Relationship selling between artists/galleries and buyers has been the winning formula in the art industry. OMNI brings back relationship selling to the online art marketplace.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Echavarria announces the launch this week of his newest business, OMNI Art Central, a specialized business platform designed to maximize the business success of the art community. OMNI integrates, in a single and efficient platform, the business interaction, communication, and transactions among all the participants in the art community. It is the only art platform that currently serves every aspect of that community, including the art creators and art sellers such as artists, agents, and galleries, the art buyers such as art collectors, institutional art buyers, and private art buyers, and the service providers such as printing and framing service providers, consulting and marketing service providers, art curators, and art critics.
Echavarria is no stranger to the tech world. As a technology and business transformation entrepreneur, he created the platform with a team of experts at Renesis Tech, working for the past two years developing OMNI’s proprietary ALWAYS-ON OMNIPRESENT TECHNOLOGY. Every visit by a buyer to an art studio or gallery inside OMNI mimics a physical visit, where both parties will see and be able to interact with each other as if they were meeting inside a physical space. Every interaction inside OMNI is designed to bring buyers and sellers together to foster the development of a personal relationship, leading to repeat sales.
The unique features of OMNI give artists, agents, and galleries a complete business platform to individually build and own the relationship with the buyer, and collectively, working together, provide a superior marketplace for art collectors, institutional art buyers, and private art buyers.
Another novel feature of the site - all sellers retain 100% of their sales income (i.e., OMNI does not charge sellers any commission). The low platform fee begins at $9 a month for the basic Artist Plan, designed to be accessible to all. As an introductory offering, OMNI is deferring the first payment until February of 2022.
Artists, gallerists and service providers are invited to submit for inclusion on the curated site which has built-in tutorials for easy onboarding once approved.
Launching this week with over 50 artists, galleries and service providers, the boutique art platform is curated by Echavarria and his LA-based Marketing Manager and Content Curator, Dale Youngman. Youngman has been involved in many aspects of the art world, as a curator, gallery owner, fine art dealer, artist agent, content creator and service provider herself for over 15 years, so she understands the needs and particular features important to many of the various clients OMNI is servicing. Together they hope to increase sales for everyone on the platform, by bringing back the relationship-based selling between buyers and the art community, and working together to provide an easy-to navigate and enjoyable art buying experience for all art enthusiasts and collectors at every level.
