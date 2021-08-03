Public input meeting scheduled August 10 to discuss proposed improvements to ND 11 in Ashley

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held August 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The American Legion Hall in Ashley. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to the North Dakota Highway 11 corridor from ND 3 to east of Third Avenue Northeast in Ashley. The city will also provide information on a separate city sewer line improvement project.

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), City of Ashley, and Civil Science will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by August 25, 2021, to Jay Meacham, consultant project manager, Civil Science, Inc, 531 West Villard Street Suite 1, Dickinson, ND 58601 or email comments@civilscience.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.