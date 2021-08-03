SHaPE SC’s Behavioral Health Subcommittee to Meet Aug. 4, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Aug. 3, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Behavioral Health Subcommittee of the SHaPe SC Task Force will meet from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 4, 2021, at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, 2414 Bull St., Columbia.

SHaPE SC is the Task Force to Strengthen the Health and Promote the Environment of South Carolina. The task force is charged with working to improve the lives of all Palmetto State residents by evaluating and making recommendations to improve the future of health and environmental services within the state. Learn more at www.shapesouthcarolina.gov.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 safety precautions, the meeting will have an in-person option only for members of the subcommittee. Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting may do so remotely via Zoom. Register to attend via Zoom at the link available here.

The agenda for the upcoming Behavioral Health Subcommittee meeting is available here. A recording of the meeting and minutes will be available here.

###