Coronavirus: South Africa: Over 187 800 More People get COVID-19 Jab on Monday

South Africa administered 187 855 COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, with 7 769 799 jabs distributed to date.

The latest data show that 1 580 735 people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while 6 189 064 Pfizer jabs have been distributed.    

In addition, the Department of Health said 100 148 people have been completed inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 5 575 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 461 758.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 21.9% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Western Cape (32%), followed by Gauteng (19%), while KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%.

In addition, 246 succumbed to the respiratory disease, pushing the tally to 72 437.

“There has been an increase of 415 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said.

This means there are currently 15 710 patients who are admitted for COVID-19 out of 150 933 active known cases, while the recovery rate remains at 90.9%.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are now 198 234 951 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 4 227 359 deaths.

In addition, the WHO reported that as of 29 July 2021, 3 839 816 037 vaccine doses have been administered.

