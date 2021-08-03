Russell Health Featured in Corporate Vision Magazine: “A New Online Platform for Innovative Human Tissue Products”
The feature discusses Russell Health and their journey with Human Tissue Therapy research, the industry, distribution and more.WILLOWBROOK, IL, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Willowbrook, Illinois, Russell Health is a national marketer and distributor of specialty medical products and services. Ryan Salvino and Jonathan Benstent, founders of Russell Health, were recently honored with the ‘Best Specialty Regenerative Therapy Products Distributor of 2021’ award in Corporate Vision Magazine.
In celebration of the award, the publication wrote an article about the Russell Health duo in their latest issue. The feature discusses the inception of Russell Health, the founders’ passion for providing life-changing regenerative therapy products, their journey with Human Tissue Therapy research, the industry, distribution and more. The article feature, “A New Online Platform for Innovative Human Tissue Products” can be read in full: https://www.corporatevision-news.com/issues/issue-6-2021/12/
About Russell Health: Russell Health and its partners have distributed regenerative therapy products nationwide and achieved profound clinical outcomes in multiple therapeutic areas including cosmetics, wound care, pain management, podiatry, orthopedic, ocular and gynecology.
With their partners and suppliers, they work to provide innovative life-changing and sustaining products and therapies to patients and healthcare providers around the world.
Human Tissue Therapy products are acellular tissue allografts that use a combination of growth factors and other endogenously synthesized molecules to support the repair, reconstruction and supplementation of the recipient's tissues. These responsibly sourced acellular tissue allografts are helping people of all ages to recover from injuries and get their life back.
Article Pull Quote:
“While the pandemic caused major disruption throughout the industry, Russell Health managed to pivot the patients and physicians for alternative treatments such as Human Tissue Therapy. This demand can help in further enhancing regenerative medicine therapies and discover new applications. As a result. Russell Health is working with some of the top leaders in the regenerative medicine field to continue to grow and provide innovative products to its customers and their patients.” (Corporate Vision Magazine, 2021)
Quote about Russell Health’s Human Tissue Therapy products:
“Our Human Tissue Therapy products help the body boost its ability to heal itself. Responsibly sourced
acellular tissue allografts are helping people of all ages to recover from injuries and get their life back. By using
a combination of growth factors and other endogenously synthesized molecules, Human Tissue Therapy
products support the body with the repair, reconstruction and supplementation of the recipient’s tissues.” (RussellHealth.com)
Visit Russell Health online to learn more about Human Tissue Therapy. For media inquiries or to contact the Russell Health team directly. Please visit www.russellhealth.com or email marketing@russellhealth.com.
Veronica Bennett
Russell Health
+1 844-249-6200
marketing@russellhealth.com
