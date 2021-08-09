GREEN WORLD RENEWABLE ENERGY LLC SETS A BENCHMARK IN THE SOLAR PERMIT DESIGNING INDUSTRY
Lets make our world a better place to live by choosing renewables”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green World Renewable Energy touches a benchmark of 2500 solar permit plan-sets designs in the month of July servings some of the top 50 solar installers in the US. Helping the solar companies to lower their designing cost by 50% with a great turnaround time.
GWRE is a growing company based in Maryland, USA. It was started in the year 2015 as solar installation company in India. 4 years back, the company started the services of solar PV designing and stamping for the US market. GWRE provide designing services for residential, commercial, utility projects and also for EV charging stations. Serving some of the biggest installers in the US, today the company has achieved their set targets of 2500 plan sets in the month of July. With their growing team of skilled and well experienced engineers, they are all set to double their permit plan-sets designs as well as revenue. They are all set to achieve the benchmark of 5,000 permit plan-sets for the upcoming months.
The company was founded by Mr. Jaideep Pathria and his partner Mr. Arjun Pathria with a team of 3 engineers under them in the year 2015, today the company has a strength of 85+ Engineers working day and night. With a very smooth workflow and a quick turnaround time with a quality service. The company’s services are helping US solar companies to save on cost. Also, with GWRE’s exceptional turnaround time, the complete solar installation helps the US contractors to complete the entire installation cycle in a very less time. The designing time takes 6-8 hours. The company’s services are available 24*7 as they have their team of employees working in both day and night shifts and thus working in US time as well.
GWRE was a small company but they experienced an exponential growth after their entry into the US market. Today they are serving some of the top 50 solar contractors across the US. The company is providing their services for all the 50 states across the US and is all set to start their services in other countries like Greece, Ghana, Romania, UAE and Canada.
The vision of the company is to create installation designs of about 1GW in the next 1-2 years in the residential and commercial solar field and the company will be generating an employment of 1000+ in the next two financial years. With a vision to enter the INC 500 club in the coming 5 years.
