School Specialty, LLC. Welcomes Sue Ann Highland, Ph. D. for Newly Created Strategist Role

Sue Ann Highland assumes newly created national education role .
Sue Ann is a visionary leader who possesses the experience and acumen needed to sharpen our understanding of the needs and priorities of educators.”GREENVILLE, WISCONSIN, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School Specialty, LLC., a leading provider of educational products and services to the Pre-K- 12th grade market in the U.S. and Canada, welcomes Sue Ann Highland, Ph.D. to the School Specialty Learning team. Highland, a highly recognized educator and industry leader, joins School Specialty as their National Education Strategist; a pioneering role in the company. Her extensive experience will support School Specialty’s focus on customer engagement, monitoring and sharing insights on constant-changing market trends and dynamics, sharing thought leadership, and assisting our sales teams.
“I am grateful to School Specialty for appointing me as their newest team member,” Highland said. Over the past several weeks I have been fortunate to meet incredible staff and customers and have continued to learn why it is a leading organization and a special place to work. SSL has tremendous potential for even greater success and I look forward to interacting with industry leaders at conferences and other educational forums, as well as working side by side with our Sales team to develop customized solutions for educators and administrators.”
Preceding this new position, Highland served as both an elementary and postsecondary level teacher, a community college instructor, a school principal and a school district’s Director of Federal Programs, Curriculum, and Instruction.
“We are thrilled to have Sue Ann on our team,” said Ryan Bohr, President and Chief Executive officer of School Specialty. “She is a visionary leader who possesses the experience and acumen needed to sharpen our understanding of the needs and priorities of educators and thereby strengthen our position as one of the industry’s preeminent providers of solutions for the educational industry.”
In addition to her work at School Specialty, Highland has also served as a change and improvement consultant to more many Colorado business and educational institutions since 2004. In this capacity, she enhanced personnel performance, streamlined organizational operations and introduced process improvements that enhance productivity for companies and schools. She also has several years’ experience in managing a team that helps to transform learning environments and provides quality professional development for districts. Prior to this, she served for over 20 years in multiple capacities in both schools and districts. She has worked with all sizes of districts, with half her career being spent in rural districts. She specializes in improvement processes and management.
Highland received a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Northern Colorado and a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Grand Canyon University.
About School Specialty
School Specialty is a leading provider of educational products and services to the Pre-K- 12th grade market in the U.S. and Canada. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a broad assortment of furniture & equipment, educational technology, general and specialty classroom supplies, facility supplies, safety and security products, and core and supplemental curriculum for science, math and English language arts. These include trusted national brands, as well as well-recognized proprietary brands, like Sax art products, Childcraft furniture and FOSS Science Curriculum. School Specialty also provides expert guidance, design services and professional development within the categories it supports. At its core, School Specialty is a purpose-driven organization. Everything offered, from crayons to curriculum to complete learning environments, is designed to support educators, raise student outcomes and ultimately, transform more than classrooms.
School Specialty serves the U.S. and Canada through a comprehensive network of distribution centers powered by a multi-channel approach. For more information, visit https://corporate.schoolspecialty.com/ or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. Find ideas, resources and inspiration by visiting our blog: https://blog.schoolspecialty.com/.
