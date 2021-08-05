Business Reporter: Collaborate and grow: How SAP Ariba SCC benefits supply chain planning and performance
How can a consultancy help make the most of the world’s largest B2B network?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, Olivehorse, a provider of supply chain planning consulting services with the SAP Recognised Expertise status, explains how replacing planning heuristics with a cost based optimisation approach, can help make businesses more agile and resilient. By integrating procurementinto the sales and operations planning process, using SAP’s IBP for Response and Supply Optimisation capabilities enables the simulation and implementation of tactical planning and sourcing decisions within the framework of a single, global model.
Olivehorse has identified SAP Ariba for Supply Chain Collaboration as the key platform to real-time supply chain management and end to end visibility. It can be integrated with ERP systems as well as SAP IBP. When businesses connect to the Ariba Network, they connect to millions of suppliers across direct and indirect expense categories. While all the highly complex demand planning, material requirements planning (MRP), and associated changes remain in the companies’ ERP and planning system, they can be digitally shared with suppliers live and in real time.
What Olivehorse brings to the table is its domain expertise, industry knowledge and collective years of experience in the field. Implemented with expert knowledge, the Ariba Network can not only help establish the level of supply chain transparency and resilience that is instrumental in a post-Covid world but also enable the digitisation of supply chains and the optimisation of capital by reducing both latency and lead times.
To learn more about how SAP Ariba SCC can meet the main challenges in supply chain planning and collaboration, click here.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Olivehorse ••
Olivehorse Consulting is focused entirely on supply chain planning and management, leveraging leading technologies such as SAP and Anaplan. The team’s depth of supply chain management application expertise and unrelenting focus on business value enable it to address the most complex supply chain issues in some of the world’s fastest moving supply chains.
www.olivehorse.com
