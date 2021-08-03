Sanngita Bora announces free legal support to poor & needy
I have parted away from the glamour industry & been studying law to help the needy & the society.
I want to help the poor and needy society where no one is getting justice because they can't hire a lawyer due to the financial problem”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an interview Sanngita Bora a law student announces free legal support to the poor & needy
— Sanngita Bora
She is a Director/Actor who had worked in many Bollywood movies as director & assistance director. She was the National Assistant Secretary for Council of Information & Broadcasting India. She was born and brought up in Guwahati, Assam and law student from University of Mumbai. She has done commercial ad video for ecommerce website Shopllers years back. She was jury member of Central Board of Film Certification. She has also worked in Assamese movies as lead actress.
She said she would be parting her ways from the glamour industry as a Director to a Lawyer for the wellbeing & better being of the society. She is about to finish her law degree this year. She told that she would be fighting all cases of needy poor clients & needy women clients. This is a big announcement, which would help the poor & needy who are presently unable to fight their legal fight due to financial problems.
The Indian judicial system is a single integrated system. The Constitution of India divides the Indian judiciary into superior judiciary (the Supreme Court and the High Courts) and the subordinate judiciary (the lower courts under the control of the High Courts).
The Supreme Court of India is the apex court of the country and sits in New Delhi. It is presided by the Chief Justice of India. There are twenty-four High Courts in the country. Each state has one High Court, although some High Courts have jurisdiction over multiple states and Union Territories. For example, the Guwahati High Court exercises jurisdiction over the states of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, all of which are situated close to each other in the north-eastern part of India. For administrative convenience, states are further sub-divided into districts, each of which has its own District Court. Barring a few states, the original jurisdiction for both civil and criminal cases vests with the District Court. The judicial system also consists of tribunals and commissions which are established under, and to deal with, specific statutes.
Vivek
Vivek PR Agency
+91 9654322569
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter