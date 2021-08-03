Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global veterinary orthopedic implants market is expected to grow from $0.09 billion in 2020 to $0.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The increase in the incidence of obesity and arthritis in animals increases the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants market.

The veterinary orthopedic implants market consists of sales of veterinary orthopedic implants and related services. Veterinary orthopedic implants are used by veterinary surgeons for bone fixation surgeries, treating bone fractures in animals and are usually made of metals like pure commercial titanium (Ti) or titanium alloys, stainless steel, cobalt-chromium (Co-Cr) alloys. The orthopedic implants are also used as a support structure for healing fractures and reconstructive surgeries. Orthopedic implants include screws, plates, pins, and wires which are used in the surgeries performed on animals.

Trends In The Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market

The companies in veterinary orthopaedic implants market are investing in 3D printing technique for creating veterinary orthopaedic implants. 3D printing in veterinary orthopaedics market is being used for creating printed bone models, surgical guides and titanium implants. The use of 3D printing reduces the surgical time, cost and removes the engineering complexities in orthopaedic procedures. Following the trend, many dogs with bone deformities have been treated by Langford Veterinary Services, a UK based provider of veterinary services, through its collaboration with CBM. The collaboration enabled CBM to create 3D printed models of animal implants using titanium Ti6AI4V EL material. The MRI or CT scans are sent from Langford Veterinary Services in Bristol to CBM who then produces 3D printed models using Arcam EBM Q10plus machine. CBM is a U.K based company focused on advanced research, product development, and batch manufacturing facility. Thus, the use of 3D printing is one of the latest trends in the veterinary orthopaedic implants market and will contribute to its growth.

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Segments:

The global veterinary orthopedic implants market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Advanced Locking Plate System, Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy Implants, Tibial Tuberosity Advancement Implants, Total Elbow Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Knee Replacement, Trauma Fixations

By Animal: Dog, Cat, Others

By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global veterinary orthopedic implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

