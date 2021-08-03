Global Orphan Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Orphan Drugs Market 2021-2030

Orphan Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Orphan Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the orphan drugs market is expected to grow from $135.2 billion in 2020 to $141.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The orphan drugs market is expected to reach $183.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The rising prevalence of rare diseases is a key factor driving the growth of the orphan drugs market.

The orphan drugs market consists of sales of orphan drugs and related services that are used to treat rare diseases. An orphan drug is a pharmaceutical drug developed to treat patients suffering from rare diseases and would not make profit if developed commercially.

Trends In The Global Orphan Drugs Market

Approval of biological orphan drugs for multiple indication act as a key trend driving the growth of the orphan drugs market. The biological drugs are used for treating rare diseases such as cancer with fewer side effects that have a high prevalence rate in the developed world.

Global Orphan Drugs Market Segments:

The global orphan drugs market is segmented -

By Therapy Area: Oncology, Blood, Central Nervous System, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunomodulatory

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales

By Drug Type: Biological, Non-Biological

By Disease Type: Oncology, Hematology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Others

Orphan Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen, Biogen, Bayer, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

