Hypolipidemics Market Growth Is Mainly Due To Changes In Diet And Lifestyle

Hypolipidemics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shifts in diet and change in lifestyles of people is driving the growth of hypolipidemic drugs market. Increase in the consumption of unhealthy food, rising prevalence of smoking and drinking have led to an increase in the level of cholesterol intake by the people. According to a study by Global Burden of Disease (GBD) in 2019, high blood pressure contributed to almost 1.47 million deaths in India. The rising levels of cholesterol due to change in lifestyles of the people is rising demand for hypolipidemic drugs, as they aid in lowering cholesterol levels.

The global hypolipidemic market is expected to decline from $16.23 billion in 2020 to $15.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.8%. The decline is mainly due to the companies' production being impacted negatively by COVID-19, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hypolipidemic drugs market is expected to reach $18.41 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Major players in the hypolipidemic agents market are ABBOTT LABORATORIES LIMITED, Apotex Fermentation Inc., Biocon Limited, Cadila Healthcare Limited and Chunghwa Chem Syn& Biotech Co., Ltd.

The regions covered in the hypolipidemic drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The hypolipidemic drugs market consists of sales of hypolipidemic drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce hypolipidemic drugs or agents that lower lipid and lipoproteins levels in the blood. These drugs can be used to prevent cardiovascular diseases and atherosclerosis in Hyperlipidemia patients. Some of the major hypolipidemic drugs include fibric acid derivatives, bile acid binding resins, nicotinamides, and cholesterol absorption inhibitors.

TBRC’s global hypolipidemics market report is segmented by product type into cholic acid regulator, HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors, adenylate cyclase inhibitors, nicotinic acid drugs, others and by application into hospital, clinics, pharmacy, cardiovasology.

Hypolipidemics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hypolipidemics market overview, forecast hypolipidemics market size and growth for the whole market, hypolipidemics market segments, and geographies, hypolipidemics market trends, hypolipidemics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

