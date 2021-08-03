Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 2, 2021, in the 5000 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:20 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members learned that two adult male victims were receiving treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 4 door black vehicle with damage to the front and rear passenger side fenders and is missing a mirror. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.