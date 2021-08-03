New Way To Break Into The Property Market With Just $15,000
Scott Fraser The Investn Group CEO said “With Sydney median house prices being so high, it’s a daunting thought for non-property owners to consider how many years it will take to save for a deposit.””PYMBLE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Investn Group offers a brand new solution to begin investing in residential real estate with just $15,000 in savings. Those looking for an opportunity to get their foot in the door of the property market but don’t have a deposit - this is their chance.
Buyers now have the opportunity to start a property portfolio with just $15,000. This is a brand new, game-changing strategy for first-time buyers to break into the Australian property market. Scott Fraser, Chief Executive Officer, founded The Investn Group knowing how challenging it is for first-time buyers to break into the Australian Property Market.
The Investn Group is the first company in Australia to start co-investing with individuals, where the company supplies the 10% deposit. Buyers are not required to have a large cash deposit but need to cover costs such as stamp duty, conveyancing, mortgage fees etc. The Investn Group researches the best property opportunities via a national property network. They complete due diligence to choose an investment-grade property with good cash flow, in quality growth corridors. Upon settlement, an external licensed property manager is appointed to manage the property.
The company is limited to an intake of 20 new clients each month. The individual's $15,000 is used to cover the initial purchase costs and a buffer for any unexpected costs such as maintenance and repairs to the property if investors fall into financial hardship.
The company’s private investment group, based in Sydney Australia, takes an ownership position with new owners for long term capital growth and rental income.
