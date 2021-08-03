2021 Launched Projector Dangbei X3 : Amazing New Laser Display
Dangbei launched the new flagship laser projector X3 in 2021, aimed to open the door to the popularity of laser projection.THE UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 launch of the new flagship Dangbei laser projection X3. As a medium telephoto projector, Dangbei X3 uses laser display technology instead of LED light source, with a brightness of 3200ANSI lumens.
1 Appearance
Dangbei X3 is positioned as a high-end flagship, so the appearance design and materials are very careful. The body is wrapped with gray and black aviation aluminum material, and the front of the body is designed with suspension, which is very sci-fi.
There is a crystal 2.5D glass top lid that is made of skin-friendly and highly textured material. The top of the body is also equipped with a 4-silicon mic pickup matrix and an ambient light sensor under the glass bottom cover that can intelligently identify ambient light, which can be said to be both ornamental and practical.
At the bottom of the body, there are four detachable small pads, and the middle groove can be used to fix the bracket, which can be thrown or suspended.
On the back are the ports, from left to right: headphone jack, two USB ports, two HDMI ports, one S/PDIF port, one Gigabit LAN port, and a power port.
2 Usage experience
As always, Dangbei X3 projector is equipped with its self-developed Dangbei OS system, which focuses on light, fast and free, with no ads on, supports desktop customization, multi-task switching and other functions, and also integrates the film and television resources of many video platforms.
Main interface:
UI design adopts the design of waterfall flow. Different from other projection systems, the interface menu is arranged vertically on the left side, which makes the operation experience smoother.
Brightness Settings:
Click "Settings" in the upper left corner, you can find the brightness interface, which has five options: auto adjustment, standard, highlight, and custom. When setting "Auto adjustment", the brightness of the picture will change according to the ambient light. When the light is on, it will become bright, and when the light is off, it will become dark.
Image mode:
Click “Settings” to find “Image Mode”. Dangbei X3 has standard, AI-enhanced, bright, movie and game image modes, which users can set according to their preferences.
Focusing:
Dangbei X3 is equipped with a TOF time-of-flight sensor, COMS camera module and global real-time autofocus. In use, it was found that the auto-focus function of Dangbei X3 responded very quickly, and there was no need to display the focus image when focusing, and there was no interruption when watching the video.
At the same time, press the side button of the Dangbei remote control can be directly one-touch focus.
Trapezoidal correction:
Dangbei X3 supports real-time automatic trapezoidal correction, the machine will automatically correct and cut if the screen is offset due to mistouch in use, so as to ensure that the screen is always square. It also supports automatic curtain alignment.
In addition, users can click "Manual trapezoidal Correction" to manually adjust.
Intelligent voice function:
Dangbei X3 supports both far-field voice and near-field voice, the voice assistant's response is sensitive in the actual experience because it is equipped with a 4-silicon microphone voice pickup matrix. Operations such as downloading and opening apps, searching for movies and TV series, and adjusting the volume can all be easily completed.
Child mode and eye protection:
For many parents, the child mode and eye protection function may be the main focus when buying a projector. Dangbei X3 has standard and child modes to choose from. Move the cursor up on the main interface to select child mode, which has health filtering on the content.
Click "Settings" - "Projection Settings", you can find "Dangbei Eyes Protection", when someone or something block the light source, the device will instantly turn off the screen, to prevent direct light to the eyes.
3 The Picture Quality
Picture quality performance is another key focus. Dangbei X3 is equipped with a 0.47-inch DMD display chip, with a physical resolution of 1080P and support for HLG and HDR 10+ high dynamic decoding. At the same time, because of its use of ALPD fluorescent laser display technology, the gamut range exceeds the REC.709 color gamut standard.
