The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New York Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Steinberg Law Group has the experiences, resources and results to obtain the maximum financial compensation for veterans
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New York Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsBUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TITLE: The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New York Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm - Experience/Resources/Results
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New York is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New York has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago.
New York City became the birthplace of the United States asbestos industry in 1858 when Henry Ward Johns, founder of the H.W. Johns Manufacturing Company (later known as the Johns-Manville Corporation), started marketing asbestos-containing materials for use in the construction industry. For over 100 years following the formation of the H.W. Johns Manufacturing Co., asbestos was a mainstay in New York City construction sites, Western New York mining operations, power plants and shipyards. As a result, tens of millions of New Yorkers were exposed to asbestos throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. In the 21st century, asbestos released during the collapse of the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001 has led to an abnormally high rate of mesothelioma in areas adjacent to ground zero.
Known jobsites and locations with asbestos exposure in New York include, but are not limited to, Grand Central Station, Indian Point Energy Center, Astoria Powerhouse, Ginna Nuclear Plant, Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant, Charles R. Huntley Power Station, Glenmount Powerhouse, Kent Avenue Powerhouse, Hell Gate Generator Station, Sheraton Avenue Steam Plant, Black Rock Station, Caithness Power Plant, Arthur Kill Generating Station, Ridgewood Pumping Station, Colonel Ward Pumping Station, Astoria Gas Generating Station, Ravenswood Generating Station, Dunkirk Steam Station, Port of Albany, Albany Airport, Albany High School, Saugerti High School, Far Rockaway High School, Erasmus Hall High School, John Jay High School, Flushing High School, Cardozo High School, Brooklyn Technical High School, Albany City Hall, Albany Hospital, Amsterdam City Hospital, Albany Mall, Albany Medical College, Mercyhurst College, New York University, Yeshiva University, Vermont University, Long Island University, State University of New York, Brooklyn College, New York City Technical College, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Alfred State College, D’Youville College, Harper College, Rosary Hill College, Alfred University, Queensborough Community College, New York State University, Empire State Plaza, Ten Eyck Hotel, Bossert Hotel, T & R Restaurant, Receiveway Restaurant, St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, Batavia Downs Raceway, Genesee County Nursing Home, Binghamton State Hospital, Millard Fillmore Hospital, Broome County Infirmary, Bronx County Courthouse, Bronx General Hospital, Jewish Chronic Disease Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, Bronx Municipal Hospital, Buffalo State College, Buffalo General Hospital, Roswell Cancer Hospital, Roswell Park Hospital, Brooklyn Thor Hospital, King’s County Hospital, Bronx Zoo, Castle Hill Housing Project, Kenfield Housing Project, Lanfield Housing Projects, Twin Parks Housing Project, Commodore Perry Housing Project, Marcy City Housing Project, Jacobs Shipyard, Atlantic Basin Shipyard, Mill Basin Shipyard, McNulty Shipyard, Todd Erie Basin Shipyard, Wheeler Shipyard, Jacobi Hospital, Buffalo State Hospital, Yankee Stadium, Shea Stadium, Brooklyn Central Courthouse, Brooklyn Central Library, Erie Basin Dry Dock, Hudson River Mill, New York Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge, New Rochelle Mall, Peter Cooper’s Glue Factory, Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, Erie County Penitentiary, Sorrento Cheese Factory and the Great Meadows Correctional Institute.
Known companies with asbestos exposure in New York include, but are not limited to, Johns-Manville Corporation, General Electric Company, Albany Felt Company, American Standard/Ingersoll Rand, Bethlehem Steel, Dunlop Tire and Rubber/Sumitomo Rubber, General Motors, Spaulding Fire, Corning-Glass, Dresser-Rand, IBM, Finch, Pruyn and Company, Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation, Alcoa Aluminum, Bethlehem Shipbuilding Company, Brooklyn Union Gas Company, Caddell Dry Dock & Repair Company, Consolidated Edison Company, GDM Shipyard Corporation, Todd Shipyards Corporation, Carborundum Company, Niacet Corporation, Niagara Electrochemical Company, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Union Carbide Company, American Cyanamid Company, Palmyra, Garlock Sealing Technologies, Georgia Pacific Corporation, Vanity Fair Paper Mills, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Xerox Corporation, Revere Copper Products, Inc., American Locomotive Company/ALCO, Schenectady Chemical, Bendix Corporation/Honeywell, Knowlton Specialty Papers, Inc., Zonolite Company/W.R. Grace, Asbestos Construction Company, Lord Construction Company, ACandS, Inc., Albany and Hudson Railroad Company, Albany Chemical Company, Albany Railway Company, Beverwyck Breweries, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Collum Acoustical Corporation, Consolidated Car Heating Company, Continuous Rail Joint Company, Creamery Package Manufacturing, Delaware and Hudson Company, Dobler Brewing Company, F. C. Huyck & Son, F&M Schaefer Brewing Company, Fuld and Hatch Knitting Company, H.B. Kimmey Company, Inc., Hall Hartwell and Company, Joyce R.R. Siding, Linde Air Products Company, Liquid Carbonic Corporation, Metropolitan Refractories Corporation, Mobil Oil Company, Mohawk Brush Company, Municipal Gas Company, National Molasses Company, North American Contracting, Tri-City Insulation Company, Tobin Packing, Socony-Vacuum Oil Company, Robert A. Keasbey Company, Rathbone, Sard and Company, Acme Cement Corporation, Alpha Portland Cement Company, Alsen’s American Portland Cement Company, Lehigh Portland Cement Company, Marquette Cement, North American Cement Company, Seaboard Portland Cement Company, Bigelow-Sanford Carpet Company, Fiber Glass Industries, Inc., Mohasco Industries, Inc., Mohawk Carpet Mills, Inc., Stephen Sanford and Sons, Inc., Ciba-Geigy Corporation, Stauffer Chemical Company, Geigy Chemical Corporation, Astoria Light, Heat and Power Company, Consolidated Gas Company of New York, National Biscuit Company, New York and Queens County Electric Company, New York and Queens Electric, Light and Power Company, New York and Queens County Railway Company, Orion Power Holdings, Inc., Ravenswood Paper Mill Company, Casein Company of America, New York State Electric & Gas Company, Anheuser-Busch, Morris Machine Works, National Aniline, New York Ordinance Works, Schlitz Brewing Company, Syroco, Graham Manufacturing Company, New York Water Works, Oatka Milk Products, New York and Nassau Construction Company, Grumman Aerospace Corporation, Grumman Aircraft Company, Agfa-Ansco Corporation, Anitec Image Corporation, Ansco, Inc., Binghamton Water Works, Binghamton Industrial Supply Company, Inc., Binghamton Light, Heat and Power Company, Binghamton Street Railway Company, Crandal Stone Company, General Aniline & Film Corporation, Krolhler Manufacturing Company, New York Telephone Company, Beaver Board Companies, Buffalo General Electric Company, Du Pont Fibresilk Company, Dunlop America, Ltd., J.H. Williams and Company, Philadelphia Rubber Works Company, Allied Acoustical Company, Arcade Maintenance Corporation, Circle Combustion Company, Colletti & Laguidara, Inc., National Gypsum Company, Gal Manufacturing Corporation, Sanford Maintenance Corporation, Stratford Coal & Oil, Sure Fire Fuel Corporation, Winter Wolf Company, A. G. Spaulding and Brothers, A. Schrader’s Sons, Inc., A.M.F. Inc., Aberdeen Blower and Sheetmetal Works, Inc., Abraham and Strauss, American Coffee Company, American Machine and Foundry Company, American Manufacturing Company, American Molasses Company, American Railway Traffic Company, American Sugar Refining, Inc., American Tartar Company, American Tobacco Company, Amstar Corporation, Ansonia Clock Company, Arbuckle Brothers Sugar Refinery, Argus Chemical Corporation, Aristocraft Fiber Spray Company, Arkell Safety Bag Company, Asbeska Asbestos Company, Atlantic & Pacific Oil Company, Atlantic Avenue Railroad Company, Atlantic Basin Ironworks, Atlantic Heat and Power, Inc., Atlas Can Company, Badger Aluminum Extrusion Corporation, Banneryarn Dyeing Corporation, Bay Ridge Dock Company, Bee Hive Hygienic Ice Company, Benjamin G, Hitchings, Inc., Brooklyn Heights Railroad Company, Brillo Manufacturing Company, Bristol Myers Company, Brookfield Glass Company, Brooklyn Borough Gas Company, Brooklyn City Railroad Company, Brooklyn Cooperage Company, Brooklyn Edison Company, Brooklyn Hygienic Ice Company, Brooklyn Oil Refinery, Brooklyn Rapid Transit Company, Brooklyn Steel Warehouse Company, Brooklyn Sugar Refining Company, Brooklyn Union Gas Company, Burden and Company, Bush Terminal Buildings Company, C W Cooper, C. Kenyon Company, Carey Manufacturing Company, Charles Pfizer & Company, Inc., Charles Pratt and Company, Chesebrough Manufacturing Company, Chevrolet, Church and Company, Clayburn Contracting Company, Columbia Mantel Company, Commonwealth Color and Chemical Company, Coney Island and Brooklyn Railroad Company, Crawford and Company, Cu Crest Corporation, Davidson Pipe Supply Company, Inc., DeCastro and Donner Sugar Refining Company, Devoe and Reynolds Company, Inc., Devoe Manufacturing Company, E Greenfield’s Sons and Company, E W Bliss Company, E.R. Squibb and Sons, Eclipse Box and Lumber Company, Edelbrau Brewing Company, Edison Electric Illuminating Company, Empire-Ace Insulation Manufacturing Company, New York Quinine & Chemical Company, New York Eskimo Pie Company, New York Dock Company, New York Cleaners, Inc., National Lead Company, National Dye Works, Inc., National Coal Tar Company, National Aniline & Chemical Company, Nassau Electric Railroad Company, Morris Building Company, Mollenhaur Sugar Refining Company, Metropolitan Spray, Inc., Metropolis Ice Company, Metal Incinerating Company, Mergenthaler Linotype Company, Marian Dyeing and Fishing Company, Manhattan Boiler & Equipment Company, Manhattan Paste and Glue Company, Malcom Brewing Company, M. & G. Plumbing Supply Corporation, Loeser and Company, Liebmann Breweries, Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company, L Waterbury and Company, Knox Hat Company, Inc., Kingsboro Hygeia Ice Company, Kings County Lighting Company, Kentile, Inc., Kentile Floors, Inc., K. & G. Auto Parts, Julius Kayser Manufacturing Company, John H. Shults Company, J.J. Matchett Company, Ironclad Manufacturing Company, Ira S. Bushey & Sons, International Steal Laundry Company, International Paper Company, Hydro-Blast, Inc., Howe Lard Oil Company, Howard Stores Corporation, Hittleman Brewing Company, Havemeyer Sugar Refining Company, Havemeyer Brothers and Company, Hart & Company, Hardy, Voorhees and Company, Harbor Marine Contracting, H.C. Havemeyer and Company, H. Kohnstamm and Company, Inc., H Bridgman Smith Company, Gutta Percha and Rubber Manufacturing Company, Greer Hydraulics, Inc., Fulton Municipal Gas Company, Frederick Loeser & Company, Foremost Dairies, Inc., Flatbush Hygeia Ice Company, Flatbush Gas Company, Famous Realty Company, F.W. Devoe & C.T. Raynolds Company, Excelsior Hygienic Ice Company, North American Brewing Company, Old Town Ribbon and Carbon Company, Paragon Oil, Inc., Parker Stearns and Company, Path Phonograph and Radio Corporation, Pathe Freres Phonograph Company, Paul Weidman Brewing Company, Pilgrim Piece Dye Works, Inc., Pilgrim Steam Laundry Company, Planet Mills Manufacturing Company, Pratt Manufacturing Company, Refined Syrups, Inc., Reichold Chemical, Reliable Sample Company, Reliable Steam Power Company, Rentrop Silk Dyeing Corporation, Richmond Asbestos Company, Rigney and Company, Robins Dry Dock & Repair Company, Seatrain Shipbuilding, Self-Winding Clock Company, Sheffield Farms Company, Inc., Sheffield Farms Slawson Decker Company, Sheldon Foster Supply Company, Socony Mobil Oil Company, Socony-Vacuum Oil Company, Sone and Fleming Manufacturing Company, Sprayed Fireproofing Contractor, Stag Laundry, Inc., Standard Oil Company, Standard Rock Candy Company, Steamship Service Corporation, Suchar Refining Corporation, Sucrest Corporation, Swift and Company, Thomeson and Norris Company, Thomson Meter Company, Title Guarantee and Trust Company, Tuttle and Bailey Manufacturing Company, Uniform Rental, Inc., Union Lead and Oil Company, Union Pearl Britton Company, Union Cement Products Company, United States Projectile Company, Up-To-Date Dyeing Company, Valentine and Company, Viking Iron Works, Inc., W H Sweeney Manufacturing Company, Ward Bread Company, Weidmann Cooperage Company, Welz and Zerweck Brewing Company, White, Potter and Paige Manufacturing Company, Wilhelms Realty Company, Williams-Harvey Corporation, Williamsburg Fireproofing Products, Williamsburg Power Company, Standard Coated Products Company, A. Schreiber Brewing Company, Agway Chemical, Allied Chemical and Dye Corporation, American Airlines, American Car Foundries, American Glucose Company, American Linseed Company, American Malting Company, American Radiator and Standard Sanitary Corporation, American Steamship Corporation, Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, Armstrong Cork Company, Arner Company, Ashland Oil, B.J. Muirhead Company, Augstine Rotary Engine Company, Buffalo and Lake Erie Traction Company, Buffalo and Susquehanna Iron Company, Buffalo Chemical Company, Buffalo Cold Storage Company, Buffalo Color Corporation, Buffalo Cooked Shrimp Siding, Buffalo Crushed Stone, Buffalo Dry Dock Company, Buffalo Electric Chemical Company, Buffalo Engineering Company, Buffalo Forge Company, Buffalor Furnace Company, Buffalo Gas Company, Buffalo General Electric Company, Buffalo Grape Sugar Company, Buffalo Street Railway Company, Buffalo Steam Pump Company, Buffalo Union Furnace Company, Cascade Coal and Coke Company, Clark and Company, Clark Brothers Company, Claxton Asbestos, Coverall Service and Supply Company, Crosby Company, Crosstown Street Railway Company, Curtiss Aeroplane and Motor Corporation, Davis-Fetch & Company, Inc., McKinnon Dash and Hardware Company, McKenica, Inc., Liquid Carbonic Corporation, Lee Holland and Company, Laco Applicators, Inc., Lackawanna Steel Company, Lackawanna Coal and Coke Company, La Fayette Hotel Company, Kellogg Products Company, Keene Insulating Company, John W. Danforth Company, John W. Cooper Company, Jacob Dold Packing Company, J.H. Williams Company, International Traction Company, International Railway Company, Insulation Distributors, Inc., Hudson Plastering Company, Hinde & Dauch Paper Company, Hanna Furnace Corporation, Hamberger & Company, H.S. Chaffee Company, Inc., Great Buffalo Press, Inc., Globe Plaster Company, Gioia Macaroni Company, Inc., Geo L. Squier Manufacturing Company, General Railway Signal Company, General Mills, Inc., Frontier Insulation & Asbestos, Inc., Francis Axe Company, Ford Motor Company, Fidelity Trust Company, Felmont Oil Company, Fedders Corporation, Farrar & Trefts, Inc., Ethox Corporation, Ellicott Square Company, Eastern Concrete Steel Company, East Buffalo Brewing Company, E. I. DuPont De Nemours & Company, Du Pont Fibre Silk Company, Montgomery Brothers and Company, Morgan Linen Supply, Inc., National Starch Company, Niagara Asbestos Company, Inc., Nicholson & Hall Boiler & Welding Corporation, New York State Steel Company, Olin Matheson Chemical Corporation, Philadelphia Quartz Company, Pierce Arrow Motor Car Company, Pullman Company, Punxsutawney Iron Company, Quackenbush Company, Inc., Queen City Rubber Company, Ramco Steel, Inc., Republic Steel Corporation, Rich Products Company, Sackawana Steel Company, Seaboard Allied Milling Corporation, Shell Chemical Company, Shredded Wheat Company, Sizer Forge Company, Donner-Hanna Coke Company, Donner Union Coke Corporation, Donner Steel Company, Demarkus Corporation, Standard Radiator Company, Thornton and Chester Milling Company, Trico Products Corporation, United States Rubber Reclaiming Company, W. P. Hassett Company, Wagner Palace Car Company, West Metal Works, Inc., Western Electric Company, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Wickwire Steel Company, Worthington Corporation and Zemco Industries. American Optical Company, J. W. Clement Company, Twin Industries Corporation, International Milk Products Company, Clinton Mills Power Electric Company, Corning Fibre Box Corporation, Corning Gas and Electric Company, Corning Packaging Company, Brewer-Titchener Corporation, Cortland County Traction Company, Cortland Wagon Company, Ekenberg Company, Wickwire Brothers, Inc., Foster Wheeler Energy Corporation, Palmine Company, Inc., Aes Corporation, Transelco, Inc., Allegheny Ludium Steel Company, Great Lakes Color Printing Corporation, Roblin Steel Company, Cliffstar Foods, Citizens Water Supply Company, Newtown Gas Company, American La France Corporation, Cheming Canal Trust Company, Kennedy Valve Manufacturing Company, Hygeia Refrigerating Company, Empire Bridge Company, Elimira Water, Light and Railway Company, Morrow Manufacturing Company, Remington Rand, Inc., T. Briggs and Company, Thatcher Glass Manufacturing Company, Willys-Morrow Company, Bill Gargano, Inc., Endicott Johnson Corporation, Endicott Johnson Realty Company, Mancini & Klimchuck Company, Inc., Laco Roofing & Sheet Metal Company, Long Island Light Company, Fairchild Republic Company, Long Island Asbestos Contracting Company, Inc., Republic Aviation Corporation, Maher & Son, Inc., Nathan Manufacturing Company, Queens Transit Bus Company and Remington Typewriter Company.
To determine the best possible medical treatment for your mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer, contact The Steinberg Law Group so a member of our team can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
Robert L. Steinberg
The Steinberg Law Group
+1 8888912200
rls@robertlsteinberg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn