Dino ‘Bug Man’ Miliotis announces the release of his memoir, “There Is No Box”
How he overcame his demons during COVID-19BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dino Miliotis, once hailed as the “Bug Man,” has released his debut novel, “There Is No Box.” The book will be available to purchase from Amazon and other major booksellers.
Like many people around the world, the COVID-19 lockdown left the newly sober Miliotis feeling lost and discouraged. He realized that he had two options: pick up a drink or write a book. He opted to write a book, hoping that by honestly (and humorously) sharing his experiences, he will inspire others, especially millennials and young adults looking to find some direction - and possibly some practical tips for success.
“My hope is to inspire someone,” said Miliotis. “I wanted to write a story that the reader could relate to and take them through the ups and downs of my life. It was important for me to show that it’s not always a rosy picture.”
“The book just strays so far from a regular sanitized and objective list of events. It is much more of a storytelling style. It's like the difference between reading a Wiki article on the battle of Thermopylae & watching 300,” Beta-reader Dutch ‘Carwash Kid’ Russell
His first rise to fame came 25 years ago with a simple invention: Bug-Ban, a bracelet containing natural insect repellants. Nearly overnight, he was overwhelmed with orders and embarking on a national media tour including Oprah and Sally Jessy Raphael, and made headlines in local newspapers, as well as in publications such as People and Crain's Chicago Business Journal. He even broke records on QVC. Eventually, the novelty wore off; Miliotis wasn’t making the headlines anymore. The orders slowed down and he ended up bankrupt.
After a few other ventures, Miliotis entered the world of payroll processing and began building a different kind of business empire. He took a unique broker-first approach to gaining clients and it worked – the company grew exponentially, and he became a millionaire once again. At the height of his career, Miliotis was earning millions each month in commission on client portfolios worth a total of $714 million.
Outwardly, he was doing better than ever. He owned a beautiful home, private jets and a fleet of exotic cars that turned heads everywhere he drove. Once, while taking his Lamborghini to the carwash, he was approached by a teenage employee who asked for advice so that one day, he’d achieve the same level of wealth.
“But I had problems in my personal life,” said Miliotis. “I struggled with alcohol, and I remember looking around the house and saying, ‘I have all of this, and it means nothing.’”
He knew he needed to get his life together, so he chose to walk away from his success and into the doors of a rehabilitation facility. Once there, Miliotis spent time in the gym between therapy sessions and soon, others began to show up during his workouts seeking wisdom and laughs. He began to feel as though he still had something to offer the world.
Now, Miliotis is making a comeback, and this time, he has found a purpose beyond the dollar signs. His story is one of reinvention and serves as proof that you don’t have to allow your problems to box you in. As he puts it, “There Is No Box.”
Kamie Stephen
ARTEMIA COMMUNICATIONS
+1 415-351-2227
kamie@artemia.com