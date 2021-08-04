Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels Announces Affordable Summer Vacation Fun for Families
Florida Residents Enjoy Summer Savings on Walt Disney World® Park Tickets Too!LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels in the Walt Disney World® Resort announces summer vacation stays starting at only $75 per night. Families need to plan quickly for their best Summer getaway while this limited-time offer is still available! Make your reservation and travel between now and September 17, 2021 to take advantage of these exceptional savings. There’s no better place to stay than right inside the Walt Disney World® Resort gates at a Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotel. Make your Summer Magic room reservation HERE.
Situated within Walt Disney World®, all six Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels have the added benefit of close walking proximity to Disney Springs® -- which now features more than 150 retail, dining and entertainment establishments. Celebrate Summer in true Floridian, citrus-lovin’ style now through August 12 with the Flavors of Florida for a delicious selection of Florida-inspired places across 20+ dining and retail locations throughout Disney Springs. Many restaurants offer outdoor seating so you can dine al fresco with options ranging from casual fare to extraordinary restaurants by renowned James Beard Award-winning chefs – as well as outstanding shopping, unique attractions, and numerous choices for outdoor entertainment.
Don’t miss this great opportunity to start planning your Summer Magic vacation now…. book your stay and complete your travel between now and September 17, 2021. These special, limited-time rates at Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels are:
• Holiday Inn Orlando - Disney Springs Area – room rates from $75 per night;
• Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista – room rates from $85 per night;
• B Resort & Spa – room rates from $99 per night;
• DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando – room rates from $102 per night;
• Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – room rates from $134 per night (Code OZ);
• Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace – room rates from $170 per night (Code OZ).
Plus, don’t forget your park tickets at exceptional savings for Florida Resident Summer Fun Tickets – a 4-Day Park Ticket is only $215 + tax ($54 /day); a 3-Day Park Ticket is only $185 plus tax; and 2-Day Park Tickets are only $150 +tax! * (Both a Theme Park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system and valid admission for the same park, on the same date are required for each person, ages 3 and up.)
For more information on the Summer Magic hotel rates visit HERE. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. Resort fees, taxes, gratuities and daily parking, if applicable, are not included in above rates. This room rate offer is not valid with any other offer or promotion, or on existing reservations, or for groups.
Discover exciting new offerings as well as the classic favorites at Walt Disney World® Resort. For a quick glimpse at what you’ll enjoy at the Magic Kingdom® Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios®, Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park, or EPCOT® visit here: https://disneyspringshotels.com/magic21/.
Theme Park Highlights:
• Magic Kingdom® Park – Enjoy whimsical Character Cavalcades throughout the day, with some favorite Disney friends appearing along the parade route. Explore iconic attractions and experiences in 6 incredible lands – including the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Pirates of the Caribbean and “It’s a Small World”.
• Disney’s Hollywood Studios® -- Discover big fun for kids and grown-ups alike in Toy Story Land. Take a wild ride on Slinky Dog Dash and go for a whirl on Alien Swirling Saucers. Pack your imagination, switch tracks and take a ride on the cartoon side like never before when you hop aboard Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Live your adventure in a galaxy far, far away at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, where you can experience 2 thrilling attractions—Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
• Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park – Celebrate the magic of nature at Pandora – The World of Avatar. Here, you can fly on the back of banshee, hike amid floating mountains or take a mystical boat into a bioluminescent rainforest! You will explore a lush African savanna on Kilimanjaro Safaris and have a quacking good time with Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Launchhpad McQuack on Donald’s Dino Boat Bash!
• EPCOT® -- Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is here now through November 20, 2021. Hungry for fun? Indulge in delicious global marketplaces, live entertainment, family-friendly activities and more. Fly high on a hang-gliding adventure to a few famous places across the globe on Soarin’ Around the World. Board an ancient Norwegian vessel and be whisked away to the kingdom of Arendelle during a Frozen Ever After.
*Disclaimers: Room rates are based on availability, (book and travel dates of 7/13 – 9/17/2021) and do not include applicable taxes and resort services fees. Some blackout dates may apply and availability may be limited. Daily parking fee, (if applicable), and gratuities are not included. This offer is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, reservations, or for groups.
*Disney Theme Park Disclaimer: Parks, attractions and other offerings subject to availability, closures and change or cancellation without notice. A ticket is valid for admission on the specific date selected. Ticket must be used within seven days from start date. Proof of Florida residency required for Florida Resident Summer Fun Tickets. Both a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system, and a valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person ages 3 and up.
# # #
Ramona Herald
RIH Marketing & PR
+1 727-967-2487
ramona.herald@gmail.com