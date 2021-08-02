Fires prohibited on Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands within the Big Horn Basin

Cody - Fires are now banned on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands within the Big Horn Basin.

These lands include Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) near Lovell, Renner WHMA and Medicine Lodge WHMA near Hyattville. The fire restrictions also are in effect at all Game and Fish Public Access Areas (PAAs) within Bighorn and Washakie Counties including all accesses along the Bighorn River, Ten Sleep Creek and the Carter/Billy Miles PAA near Ten Sleep.

Fire restrictions on Commission owned and administered lands within Park County have been in place since July 5. This includes all PAAs in Park County and Sunshine WMHA west of Meeteetse and Sunlight WHMA north of Cody.

The following acts are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands: • Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill, or coal or wood-burning stove • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials • Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish lands • Fires within an established ring are also banned in Public Access Areas under this regulation

For more information on the fire ban on Game and Fish lands, contact the Cody Region Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125. For a complete listing of fire bans on Game and Fish administered lands, refer to wgfd.wyo.gov.

- WGFD -