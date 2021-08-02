Road at Lusby Public Access Area to close for 24-hours due to construction

Casper - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct road maintenance on the access road to the Lusby Public Access Area. Construction will begin on August 9, 2021, and continue through August 12, 2021. Lusby Public Access Area is a popular access area southwest of Casper along the North Platte River. This project will require a 24-hour road closure while the contractor sprays a magnesium chloride treatment on the road base. To ensure the magnesium chloride treatment is successful, Game and Fish will temporarily close the road from 8:00 a.m., August 11 until 8:00 a.m., August 12, weather dependent. The public should be aware the road will be open during the initial phases of the project and should watch for construction workers and equipment on the road. “We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause anglers. However, this road upgrade is an investment for the benefit of the sporting public. A 24-hour closure to traffic will ensure the success of this investment. If everyone can have patience with us, this work should result in a long-lasting improvement to the road’s current condition,” says Matt Pollock, Casper Region habitat and access coordinator for Game and Fish. Game and Fish received federal Wallop-Breaux funds to complete this construction project. For more information, please contact the Game and Fish Casper Regional Office at (307) 473-3426.

- WGFD -