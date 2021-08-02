Gov. Wolf Announces $5 Million to Support 41 House Access, Building Restoration, and Facade Projects

Harrisburg, PA — Governor Tom Wolf today announced the approval of $5 million in Keystone Communities Program grant funding for 41 revitalization projects in 21 Pennsylvania counties.>/p>

“The Keystone Communities Program helps Pennsylvania’s towns and cities enhance their quality of life to the benefit of residents, visitors, and businesses alike,” said Gov. Wolf. “The program is flexible enough to serve the needs of any municipality—whether they’re aiming to improve their downtown, rehabilitate buildings, or create new housing or community gathering spaces.”

The list of approved projects are in Allegheny, Bedford, Berks, Bucks, Cambria, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Franklin, Lancaster, Luzerne, McKean, Mercer, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Warren, Wayne, and Westmoreland counties.

Highlights include funding to undergo façade improvements, blight reduction, building renovations, mixed-use facility and accessible housing construction, downtown and storefront enhancements, and playground construction.

“At DCED, we often say that Pennsylvania is the best place to live, work, and play, and the Keystone Communities funding approved today will help ensure that adage holds true for years to come,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin. “Continued investments in our communities is so critical to the health and vibrancy of our commonwealth, and we look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”

The Keystone Communities program is designed to encourage the creation of partnerships between public and private sector that jointly support local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. The program allows communities to tailor assistance to meet the needs of specific revitalization efforts.

