Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,032 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (02 August 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 1,356 Active Cases: 4,509 New Deaths: 8 New Confirmed Cases: 408 Recoveries: 21,313 (266 New) Total Deaths: 806 (CFR 3.0%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 26,628 Currently Admitted: 257 Total Vaccinated: Received 1st Dose 38,734                             Fully vaccinated: 27,674  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (02 August 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.