The Future We Need: Global Consciousness and the Triumph of Human Spirit, Once Again
Announcing Prof. William Halal's New Book – Beyond Knowledge: How Technology is Driving an Age of Consciousness Available Summer 2021WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES , August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Halal is a man of immense experience. He served as a major in the US Air Force, an aerospace engineer on Apollo’s lunar module, and is now professor emeritus at George Washington University, Washington, DC. His new book – Beyond Knowledge: How Technology is Driving an Age of Consciousness is available summer 2021.
About the Book
The Age of Knowledge, which dominated the last two decades, is receding under today’s flood of smart phones, social media and artificial intelligence. Knowledge is still crucial, but the tech revolution is driving the world beyond knowledge into a new frontier governed by emotions, values, beliefs and higher-order thought.
An “Age of Consciousness” is here, though one may not like its current form. Whatever one thinks of former president Trump, all would concede that he is brilliant at creating an alternative reality. He is a master at shaping consciousness.
This transition poses enormous threats (climate change, mass automation of jobs, gross inequality, government gridlock, etc.) that Halal calls the “Crisis of Global Maturity.” Roughly 70% of the public thinks the status quo is not sustainable, and the big question is, how can we get the future we need? This book draws on the evidence and leading examples to show how global consciousness is emerging to transform our lives, work, social institutions, and global mindset to enter a mature civilization. Or face disaster.
About the Author
William E. Halal, PhD, is an authority on emerging technology, strategic planning, knowledge and innovation, with degrees from Purdue and UC Berkeley. He has published 7 books and hundreds of articles, and consults to corporations and governments, including General Motors, AT&T, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, the US DoD and the Asian Development Bank. He is a frequent speaker, once substituting for Peter Drucker at the LA Coliseum. For more information visit http://www.billhalal.com
