More People Are Turning to Flags to Express Their 1st Amendment Right to Free Speech

/EIN News/ -- Okeechobee, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Flags Inc, a company based in Okeechobee, Florida, has revealed that more and more people are turning to flags to express their first amendment right to free speech. Meanwhile, the company is celebrating free speech with a sale of epic proportions. With a collection of over 10,000 different flags in their warehouse, customers can find something for nearly everyone. Expressing the right to free speech is under threat and this was demonstrated by Facebook's decision to suspend free speech with the suspension of former President Donald J. Trump’s accounts for two years. The company has expressed disappointment with the decision of Facebook to suspend the account of the former president.

It is important to note that in spite of local municipalities attempting to limit and fine homeowners and other property owners who are flying flags that they don’t agree with, the US Supreme Court has continued to uphold 1st Amendment rights.

However, social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, have been trying to curb free speech. The Facebook and Instagram accounts of former President Trump were frozen because of the posts that he made before the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots. And the accounts are set to be unlocked only on January 7, 2023.

Jonica Hough, owner of Ultimate Flags Inc, says, “This is for Americans who are tired of being silenced. This is absolutely unacceptable in the United States in view of the 1st Amendment rights that protect free speech.”

The Ultimate Flags store carries flags that can be classified into different categories ranging from political, peaceful, religious, patriotic, LGBTQ, and many more. They feel proud in being able to help people from all walks of life celebrate their 1st Amendment right to express their views, and share their heritage, issues, and history that they consider valuable. Those who are interested in previous news about 1st amendment rights can check out previous press releases about Ultimate Flags.

Ultimate Flags Inc produces and provides different kinds of flags, symbols, and other items, including: patriotic USA tall banner flags/ feather flags; patriotic/ Betsy Ross flags; all American flags; 50 star USA flags and a number of pins, signs, hats, gears, and more; old/ historic USA flags; and all American themed items.

The various flags available through Ultimate Flags can be subdivided into various categories. These include USA flags, Confederate States of America, Gadsden flags, political flags, come and take it flags, 2nd Amendment flag, rebel flags and Confederate flags, pirate flags, Deo Vindice, historic war flags, fire department flags and items, military flags, Texas flags and items, US state flags, additional flags, cool flags, garden flags, country and national flags, police/ law enforcement flags and items, peace flags, advertising flags, first responder flags, holiday flags, St. Patrick’s Irish flags, window clips, car flags, real estate portable flags, Christian flags, hats and ball caps, religion flags, boat flags or nautical flags, hardware and flag poles, international flags, Scotland flags, cool gifts/ products, truck flags, and license plates and metal signs.

They also offer military/ police/ 1st responder flags, such as US Army flags; US Air Force flags; all military flags; US Marine Corps flags; US Navy flags; US Coast Guard flags; POW/ MIA flags; service honoring flags; Airborne flags; merchant marine flags; all military signs, hats, gears, and more; and veterans’ flags.

Jonica Hough adds, “We have an extensive collection that caters to various needs. We are proud to be able to help people express how they really feel by flying these flags. We live in a country that allows free speech and respects all opinions and in this, we would like to make our own contribution. Meanwhile, please note that a certain percentage of the Ultimate Flags proceeds will continue to support groups that support veterans and active members of the Armed Forces.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uTB2rdqJC8

Those who are interested can check out Ultimate Flags free speech collection. They can check out the Ultimate Flags Inc website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

