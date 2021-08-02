Calgary Car Detailing Unveils New Advanced Detailing Bays
Calgary Car Detailing Unveils New Advanced Detailing BaysCALGARY, AB, CANADA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary, 29th July, 2021 : Calgary Car Detailing is a world-class car detailing company that was founded in 2006 with the goal of offering premium auto detailing services for a range of vehicles. The company is a certified provider of premium auto detailing services and has recently added new high-end detailing bays to its infrastructure.
The state-of-the-art detailing bays come with bay boosting LED lighting system. The lighting system is equipped to offer more than 1,00,000 Lumens. The detailing bays have built-in powerful commercial grade carpet shampooers and Dupray steam cleaners.
The carpet shampooer is integrated with the latest technology that enables the device to thoroughly clean the floor mats and carpets, eliminating stubborn stains, dirt, bacteria, contaminants and enhances the overall appeal.
The Dupray steam cleaners are highly effective for disinfecting and sanitizing a vast variety of surfaces along with fabrics at the same time. It combines high pressure and heat so that the steam penetrates into the pores on the surface, removing dirt, residue, grease, virus, bacteria and germs.
Calgary Car Detailing is known for having temperature-controlled bays. This allows the professionals to complete ceramic coating under a certain temperature requirement as directed by the manufacturer.
The brand-new detailing bays will surely revamp your ride, producing stunning and attractive results. But for car owners, there’s even better news – Calgary Car Detailing has newly added a luxurious customer waiting lounge that enjoys access to Netflix, high-speed Wi-Fi connection, complimentary drinks and last but not the least, centrally air conditioning. So, while your car gets detailed by industry-leading professionals, you can relax on the couch and simply Netflix and chill!
The facility has large windows that separate the waiting room from detailing bays. This allows the customers to get a full view of how the professionals are detailing their vehicles.
The car detailing Calgary company also attracts attention from car owners in Calgary and around for their top-notch ceramic coating and paint protection services. The company uses only high-quality, first-class brands of ceramic hydrophobic spray coatings, graphene ceramic coatings, SiO2 coatings as well as highly durable and long lasting 9h ceramic coatings.
Calgary Car Detailing provides a suite of nano coating paint protection that offers the durability of a minimum of one year. Even lifetime ceramic coatings are available that come with a warranty and enhance the value of the vehicle. The company also offers Ceramic Pro packages – Bronze Protection, Silver Protection and Gold Protection, tailored to meet your requirements.
Calgary Car Detailing’s Ceramic Pro is tested by SGS, a world-leading inspection firm and combines their premium-quality paint correction expertise. The ceramic coating provides superior UV protection, surface slickness, high gloss and hyper-beading hydrophobic properties. The cure time for ceramic coating varies considering the level of service.
The auto detailing Calgary company enjoys a major advantage for being located on the Trans-Canada Highway, in the vicinity of all major universities. The team comprises highly qualified and experienced professionals who are conversant with the diverse techniques of interior and exterior car detailing, paint protection, headlight restoration, upholstery cleaning and more.
The car detailers are acknowledged by their customers for their attention to detail and the skills of using the various detailing equipment. From steam cleaner and ozone generator to buffer, car engine steam cleaner and car polisher, their detailing inventory is wide and varied.
