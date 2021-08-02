Contact: Yeraldin Deavila, Public Information Officer Phone: (775) 600-5013 E-mail: ydeavila@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE– August 2, 2021

Nevada’s Consumers get First Look at 2022 Proposed Health Insurance Rate Changes

Carson City, NV – Starting today, Nevada consumers who shop on the individual health insurance market can view requested rate changes from health insurance companies interested in participating in the individual health insurance market for Plan year 2022 (PY22).

The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) has received and made public on its website proposed health insurance average rate changes for plans compliant with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) sold on and off the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), the state agency that oversees and connects eligible Nevada residents to affordable health and dental plans through Nevada Health Link.

“The Division is committed to being transparent in the rate review process and is working diligently in reviewing these requests from carriers,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson. “As always we encourage consumers to get involved in the process, review these proposed changes and start thinking about enrolling in health insurance when Open Enrollment begins on November 1.”

Based on rate filing submissions the Division received for PY22, overall, in the individual market, the average rate change is 4.2 percent with a total of nine companies and 138 metallic plans from which consumers can choose.

The proposed average increase for health insurance plans sold On-Exchange through Nevada Health Link is 4.1 percent. Seven insurance companies submitted proposed rate filings with up to 87 individual health plans from which consumer can choose. Those insurers are as follows:

Health Plan of Nevada SilverSummit HMO Nevada SelectHealth Friday Health Plan Aetna Health Hometown Health Plan

The proposed average rate increase for the Off-Exchange market is 4.9 percent. Seven companies submitted proposed rate filings with up to 51 individual health plans from which consumers can choose. Those insurers are as follows:

Health Plan of Nevada Sierra Health & Life SilverSummit Hometown Health Plan Hometown Health Providers SelectHealth Aetna Health

The Division is currently reviewing such requests but would also like consumer’s input on the proposed rate changes. The Division encourages consumers to review these rate changes and submit their comments through the Division’s website before rates are approved later in the month.

Additional information on proposed rate changes can be accessed by viewing a summary ofthe proposed rate changes or by visiting the Division’s website at http://doi.nv.gov/rate-filings.

Approved rates will be posted on October 1, 2021.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The State of Nevada Division of Insurance, a Division of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, protects the rights of Nevada consumers and regulates Nevada’s $18 billion insurance industry. The Division of Insurance has offices in Carson City and Las Vegas. In 2020, the Division investigated more than 2,300 consumer complaints, answered over 10,000 inquiries, and recovered over $4.5 million on behalf of consumers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV.

