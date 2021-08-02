Short Road Closed This Week for Bridge Work in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2007 (Short Road) will be closed this week between Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) a Route 2010 (Shamrock Road) in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County, for bridge work.

On Monday, August 2 through Wednesday, August 4, Short Road will be closed while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs maintenance work on the bridge deck that spans the Shamokin Creek on Short Road.

A detour using Snydertown Road, Bottle Road and Shamokin Road will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, August 4 at 4:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down and expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

