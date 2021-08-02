Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (02 August 2021)

Twelve patient have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Anseba, Northern Red Sea, and Central Regions.

Out of these, six patients are from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Five patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Ghinda (2), Afabet (2), and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, twelve patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (10) and Southern (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,456 while the number of deaths stands at 35.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,559.