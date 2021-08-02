For Immediate Release:

August 2, 2021

Auditor Faber Announces July Auditor of State Award Recipients

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber is pleased to announce that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports.

Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation (Ashtabula County)

Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation (Clark County)

Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority (Clark County)

Clermont County Transportation Improvement District (Clermont County)

City of Mayfield Heights (Cuyahoga County)

City of Seven Hills (Cuyahoga County)

Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority (Cuyahoga County)

BORMA Employee Benefit Pool, Inc. (Defiance County)

Defiance County (Defiance County)

Delaware Northern New Community Authority (Delaware County)

Delaware County Transportation Improvement District (Delaware County)

Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation (Franklin County)

Central Ohio Health Care Consortium (Franklin County)

County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio (Franklin County)

Franklin County Transportation Improvement District (Franklin County)

Worthington Community Improvement Corporation (Franklin County)

St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation (Hamilton County)

Village of St. Bernard (Hamilton County)

Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority (Hancock County)

Northridge Local School District (Licking County)

Licking County Land Reutilization Corporation (Licking County)

Licking County Transportation Improvement District (Licking County)

Licking County Transportation Improvement District (Licking County)

City of Oberlin (Lorain County)

Lorain City School District (Lorain County)

Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (Lucas County)

Toledo Lucas County Port Authority (Lucas County)

City of Oregon (Lucas County)

Crawford-Marion Board of ADAMH Services (Marion County)

Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium (Mercer County)

City of Zanesville (Muskingum County)

Perry County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Perry County)

Pike County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Pike County)

Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Portage County)

Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation (Portage County)

City of Ontario (Richland County)

City of Fremont (Sandusky County)

City of Massillon (Stark County)

Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation (Stark County)

Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority (Summit County)

Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority (Warren County)

Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority (Wayne County)

Wooster Growth Corporation (Wayne County)

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance Lack of timely annual financial report submission Bank reconciliation issues Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance Findings for recovery less than $500 Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

Full copies of these reports are available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644 - 1111