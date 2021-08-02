Save Planet Earth Token's Ambitious Plan to Plant 101 Million Trees and Recycle Plastic Underway
BRADFORD, UK, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sri Lanka and the Maldives will soon benefit from an environmentally conscientious cryptocurrency. Save Planet Earth Token, ($SPE) as the name suggests, is about much more than creating investment opportunities. Founder Imran Ali recognized that cryptocurrency represented an opportunity to help the planet and outlined an ambitious project to do so and created SavePlanetEarth, the project behind $SPE. SavePanetEarth has contracted to plant 101 million trees--1 million in the Maldives and 100 million in Sri Lanka--to remove carbon dioxide that contributes to climate change from the air. As of April 2021, Save Planet Earth Token was responsible for 11,00 planted trees.
SavePlanetEarth partners have begun planting trees and nurseries in the two South Asian countries as part of Phase 2 of its roadmap. It will take time to plant over 100 million trees, but SavePlanetEarth isn't resting on its laurels as the process continues. They've begun actively participating in recycling projects around the world and have planned a project to recycle plastics collected from beaches in and the ocean surrounding the Maldives.
Save Planet Earth Token Goes Beyond Planting Trees to Save the Earth
While these projects might seem impressive enough, they're just the tip of the iceberg! SavePlanetEarth's second phase also includes the initiation of partnerships between the cryptocurrency organization and the governments of these countries. They're also forming partnerships with local non-government organizations such as Save The Beach, Advocating Rights for Children (ARC), and the Sri Lanka State Plantations Corporation to tackle environmental issues such as rising sea levels and climate change overall.
On the technological side, Save Planet Earth Token has applied to multiple carbon credit certification bodies to allow $SPE to be used as carbon footprints as part of Phase 03. Not only will this set $SPE apart from other cryptocurrencies and appeal to enthusiasts who care about the environment, but it will also eventually help the mining operation become fully carbon neutral by offsetting carbon use with those credits.
Soon, SavePlanetEarth will begin selling merchandise to spread the word about its goals. Along with Save Planet Earth Token becoming listed on several exchanges and the formation of the $SPE, this will help raise funds that will continue to make these ambitious goals attainable. The project will also commission artists for pieces that will be auctioned to raise money.
Save Planet Earth Token looks forward to rolling out Phase 4 of the road map in 2022. The fourth phase will include strategic partnerships, global adoption, and increased listings on carbon exchanges that will only increase the financial sustainability of the SavePlanetEarth project and its ability to fight climate change and other environmental perils.
Save Planet Earth Token
