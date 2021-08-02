Upcoming gelataria, SIDESHOW GELATO, brings the carnival for family friendly end of summer spectacular!

Sideshow Gelato hosts a one-day event featuring tastings of artisan gelato, sideshow performers, magic, games and a museum of the strange and unusual.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sideshow Gelato, a new concept in frozen confectionery entertainment slated to open in Chicago in 2022, will be hosting an End of Summer Spectacular on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at [blnk]Haus Gallery, 3206 W Armitage Ave, Chicago.

The event will be in two parts: First, a come and go General Admission which runs from 1pm to 6pm. Each ticket will include gelato tastings, sideshow, juggling and magic performances by Milwaukee’s Professor Pinkerton’s Dead Man’s Carnival, carnival games, family activities and a peak into The Museum of the Transmundane, a dime museum of strange and unusual objects giving the history of the sideshow.

General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under.

This will be followed by the Closing Performance featuring Las Vegas magician and mentalist Matt Donnelly: The Mind Noodler (Penn & Teller Fool Us, the Penn’s Sunday School podcast and Matt & Mattingly’s Ice Cream Social podcast) as well as all the items included in the General Admission ticket. Doors for the Closing Performance open at 7pm with show at 8pm.

Tickets for this show are $20.

This will be a sneak-peak at Sideshow Gelato, a gelato shop slated to open in May of 2022. The shop will offer authentically made gelato in a carnival sideshow setting. The flavors range from the strange and unusual named after famous performers (ie. Koo Koo the Birdgirl – a Nutella gelato with pretzels and marshmallow Peeps) to standard flavors for the less adventurous (Chump Chocolate, Rube Vanilla).

Sideshow Gelato will have a performance stage where established magicians, jugglers, acrobats and sideshow performers will do ticketed shows. Free shows will be performed under the auspices of the shop’s Show Runner which will feature our young gelato scoopers. This will provide and excellent part time job for young would be performers looking to hone their magic, juggling or acrobatic acts in a safe, professional, all ages environment.

The shop will also feature a dime museum featuring famous oddities and gaffs as well as a history of the sideshow. All proceeds from the museum will go 100% to a different charity every month.

The shop is the project of Chef Jay Bliznick, former executive chef at the 98 year old suburban Italian staple The Del Rio in Highwood, who studied the art of gelato making with Italian gelato expert Vincenzo Tettamanti of Gemelli Gelato in Philadelphia. Backers include magician and performer Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller.

To find out more about Sideshow Gelato including videos and Penn Jillette’s Penn Sunday School excerpts featuring Sideshow Gelato go to: www.sideshowgelato.com