VIYI Algorithm, A Market Leader in Cutting-Edge Technologies For 370 Intellectual Property Protection, Merged with Venus

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, TickerWin, the leading market research firm, has released a research report "VIYI Algorithm, A Market Leader in Cutting-Edge Technologies For 370 Intellectual Property Protection, Merged with Venusn". Venus Acquisition Corporation ("Venus"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and VIYI Algorithm Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company operating in China, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. A newly created merger subsidiary of Venus will be merged with and into VIYI Algo with VIYI Algo being the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Venus. Upon closing of the transaction, Venus will change its name to MicroAlgo Inc.



VIYI is ideally positioned to grow its revenue quickly as a leading central processing algorithm service provider. According to the CIC Report, VIYI is the only company amongst its competitors to provide central processing algorithm service solutions in both internet advertisement and online game acceleration industries. As a result, since 2017, VIYI's revenue growth has been increasing on a cumulative basis, specifically, VIYI has achieved a year-on-year revenue growth rate of 31.9% in 2018, 52.6% in 2019, and 176.8% in 2020.

Market leader in cutting edge technology protected by intellectual property rights

The CIC Reports indicates that VIYI is the market leader in terms of the quantity of intellectual property. As of May 25, 2021, VIYI owns 370 proprietary intellectual property rights, which include 273 copyrights of which 270 are software copyrights, 37 patents, 23 registered trademarks, 18 exclusive rights for the layout design of integrated circuit, and 19 domain names. The large quantity of intellectual property at VIYI's disposal as compared to VIYI's competitors exemplifies VIYI's commitment to research and development and long-term development. For a comparison of the number of intellectual property at VIYI's disposal as compared to VIYI's competitors, please see "Industry Overview — Intellectual Property Rights Ranking in The Field of Central Processing Algorithm Service."

VIYI leverages its fixation on staying in the forefront of technological development to help customers explore solutions and needs that are yet to be identified. VIYI then provides proprietary central processing algorithm solutions to meet those needs.

To maintain VIYI's market leader position, VIYI is seizing opportunities arising from the increasing global application of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and 5G, by focusing on applications stemming from these technologies that are ripe for optimization via central processing algorithms. In the year ended December 31, 2020, VIYI expended RMB 14,887,439 in research and development; VIYI intends to commit more investments in the future to improve upon its research and development platform, retain talented individuals in the field of central processing algorithm technology, and strengthen the research and development for core technologies and products. VIYI's efforts for research and development have, and will continue to secure VIYI's market leader position through technical barriers, which has allowed VIYI to stay afront and be the first choice of VIYI's customers.

VIYI will continue to strengthen its central processing algorithm solutions for its core customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip businesses to ensure a steady revenue stream.

VIYI's core customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip businesses represent industries experiencing significant growth in recent years and are expected to continue growing. VIYI will continue to strengthen and market its central processing algorithm solutions applicable to its core industry customers to deliver measurable results and ensure a constant stream of revenue.

The digital marketing industry has grown from RMB 218.5 billion in 2015 to RMB 665.8 billion in 2019 in terms of internet advertisement spending, representing a CAGR of 27.5%, and is expected to continue to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, reaching RMB 1,545.5 billion by 2024, according to the CIC Report. In addition, VIYI understands its customers are increasingly focusing on measurable advertising results, with performance-based advertising solutions experiencing rapid growth. VIYI's scalable central processing algorithm solutions are well suited to meet this increasing demand and customers' need for measurable results, i.e., measurable conversion rate. For details of VIYI's range of services for internet advertisement customers, please see "Business — VIYI's Business Model — Application of VIYI's central processing algorithm service in internet advertisement."

In terms of the gaming industry, the CIC Report indicates that the overall gaming market has been continuously growing in the past five years. The market size in terms of consumer spending was RMB 275.5 billion in 2019, representing a year-on-year growth rate of 6.3% since 2018. Notably, mobile games have moved into a leading position in consumer spending and market share in relation to the overall games industry. In 2019, the market for mobile games was ranked number 1 by a proportion of 73.9% and has surpassed traditional PC and web games to become gamers' dominant choice in the market. The number of mobile gamers also increased from 455 million in 2015, to 620 million in 2019, representing a CAGR of 8.0%. Moreover, the average daily time spent by mobile gamers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, reaching 30 minutes per day by 2024, according to the CIC Report. VIYI's game distribution platform coupled with the capability to provide central processing algorithm solutions to upstream developers and gamers alike is uniquely positioned to capture this growing market opportunity. For details of VIYI's range of services for gaming industry customers, please see "Business — VIYI's Business Model - Application of VIYI's central processing algorithm service in internet gaming entertainment industry."

In terms of the intelligent chip industry, according to the CIC Report, technologies that are critical to the intelligent chip industry have become increasingly mature since the beginning of the 21st century. Intelligent chips have also been entering into consumers' daily lives at an increasing rate as components to mobile phones, personal computers, and smart TVs. Since 2017, driven by the demand from emerging industries such as AI, smartphones, IoT, 5G, cloud computing, smart healthcare, and security, the global chip industry has grown from US$274.5 billion in 2015 to US$333.4 billion in 2019. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 7.5% per year, reaching US$515.7 billion by 2025 due to increasing downstream demand. Notably, the AI market has significantly benefitted from the development of IoT, cloud computing technology, and an increase in government investments. From a quantitative perspective, the scale of the core industry is expected to reach RMB 400 billion by 2025, representing an increase of RMB 350 billion from 2020 to 2025. The development of AI will be a significant driving force behind the monetization market for central processing algorithm solutions intended to optimize intelligent chip performance.

From the perspective of applications of VIYI's central processing algorithms in relation to intelligent chips, VIYI understands that AI — from cloud to edge or down to terminals — is inseparable from the ability for intelligent chips to efficiently execute "training" and "inference" computing tasks, which cannot occur unless the baseline software and hardware are optimized correctly. Moreover, industrial applications of intelligent chips are wide-ranging and include information infrastructure services, electronic products manufacturing, image recognition, voice recognition, machine translation, smart IoT, and other smart applications. These demands create a distinct market for VIYI's central processing algorithms solutions, while giving off better energy efficiency ratios during such data processing exercises.

VIYI will continue to strengthen its research and development capabilities in central processing algorithms to establish more technical barriers to enhance VIYI's competitiveness.

Technological innovation coupled with research and development sets the foundation for VIYI to maintain competitiveness. VIYI endeavors to increase investments in research and development to improve upon VIYI's research and development platform, retain talented individuals in the field of central processing algorithm technology, and strengthen the research and development for core technologies and products, intelligent chips algorithms and AI algorithms. In so doing, VIYI aims to seize first-mover opportunities created by an increasing global application of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G, and focus on the development of central processing algorithm services capable of enhancing the research and development capabilities for these emerging technologies.

Meanwhile, VIYI is continuously working on expanding VIYI's range of intellectual property, including software copyright and utility model patents. Currently, VIYI has 45 utility model patents also under application, including "overheating detection device of central processing unit" and "fault and power failure device of central processing unit."

Through research and development, VIYI will continue to improve the applications and platform upon which VIYI provides VIYI's central processing algorithm service. By taking advantage of cloud computing, VIYI plans on integrating AI chip technology, big data management, analytics, and other emerging technologies to provide a comprehensive service platform that combines both hardware and software to explore all potential value of data by way of data intelligence analysis. VIYI's ultimate goal is to integrate central processing algorithm technology, big data, and artificial intelligence via the cloud infrastructure and provide even more versatile software and hardware integration service for smart application for industrial purposes, creating an ecosystem where individuals, enterprises and various applications are interconnected, so as to enable VIYI's customers and other industry participants to accelerate the process of digital transformation in alignment with VIYI's mission.

About TickerWin

TickerWin is a leading market research firm in Hong Kong. They have built a proprietary research platform in the financial markets. TickerWin focuses on emerging growth companies and paradigm shifting companies. TickerWin has a team of professionals with a proven track record in market research reports, industry analysis and financing trend analysis. For more information, please visit: https://tickerwin.com

Contacts

Terry Chan, Head of Research Dept

TickerWin Market Research

E: terry.chan@tickerwin.com

W: https://tickerwin.com

A: 12A, 22/G, Sheung Wan Municipal Services Building, 345 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong