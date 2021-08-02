Robot Software Market to Generate $47.24 Billion by 2030, Predictions by Allied Market Research

Increase in need for automation and safety in organizations, rapid adoption by SMEs to lower down labor and energy costs, and surge in usage of robots in several industries drive the growth of the global robot software market. Owing to decline in productivity and complete or partial disruptions in manufacturing processes during the lockdown, companies have been adopting robot software to advance their manufacturing models.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global robot software market generated $4.27 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $47.24 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in need for automation and safety in organizations, rapid adoption by SMEs to lower down labor and energy costs, and surge in usage of robots in several industries drive the growth of the global robot software market. However, high cost of implementation and rise in malware attacks on the software hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption of IoT and AI-based robots in industries creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12217

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Robot Software Market:

Owing to decline in productivity and complete or partial disruptions in manufacturing processes during the lockdown, companies have been adopting robot software to advance their manufacturing models.

Rapid adoption of robotic services and industrial robots from industry verticals such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and others are expected to register the growth in the robot software market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The implementation of automated robots to maintain and accelerate manufacturing processes led to surge in adoption of robot software across the globe.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Robot Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12217?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global robot software market based on software type, robot type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on software type, the data management and analysis software segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the communication management software segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on robot type, the industrial robots segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global robot software market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the service robots segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its lion’s share during the forecast period. However, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12217

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global robot software market analyzed in the research include ABB Ltd., Brain Corporation, AIbrain Inc., Energid Technologies Corporation, CloudMinds Technology Inc., H2O.ai, Furhat Robotics, Liquid Robotics, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation.

Official Press Release https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/robot-software-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.