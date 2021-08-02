Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Grows With Increasing Neurological Disorder Prevalence

Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the patient population with the neurological disorders is driving the interventional neurology devices market such as the neuroendovascular coil market, neurovascular stent market, neurovascular devices market. Neural disorders like Alzheimer disease, cerebrovascular diseases including stroke, migraine and other headache disorders are on the rise. The rapid increase in the geriatric population, high-stress levels in young individuals and head injuries due to accidents are the main reasons for neural disorders. For example, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, it is estimated that in United States, 6 million people suffer from unruptured brain aneurysm. Also, according to World Health Organization, more than 50 million have epilepsy and over 47 million have dementia. Hence, the rapid increase in the incidence of the neurological disorders is slated to boost the market in the forecast period.

The interventional neurology devices and equipment market consists of sales of interventional neurology devices which are used to treat neurovascular diseases such as aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, cavernous malformations, and strokes. Based on the product type, these devices are classified into aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, support devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems and neurothrombectomy devices. Interventional neurology devices are also known as neurovascular devices.

Read More On The Global Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-neurology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

The global interventional neurology devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $1.84 billion in 2020 to $2.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Major players in the market are Medtronic, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra and Covidien.

The global interventional neurology devices and equipment market is segmented by type into aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebrospinal fluid management devices, neurothrombectomy devices, support devices, by end-user into hospitals, neurology clinics, ambulatory care centers and others, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices by type into embolic coils, flow diversion devices, liquid embolic devices, angioplasty devices by type into carotid artery stents, embolic protection systems, support devices by type into micro guide wires, micro catheters, and neurothrombectomy devices by type into clot retrieval devices, suction and aspiration devices, snares.

Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides interventional neurology devices and equipment market overview, forecast interventional neurology devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, interventional neurology devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, interventional neurology devices and equipment market trends, interventional neurology devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2433&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Neurology Devices Market - By Type (Neurostimulation Devices, Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment, Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurology-devices-global-market

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurodegenerative-disorder-therapeutics-market-global-report

Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurophysiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurostimulation-devices-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/