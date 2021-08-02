Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global non-animal alternatives testing market is expected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2020 to $1.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The animal testing alternatives market is expected to reach $1.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. The support from the government and non-governmental organizations boosts the growth of the non-animal testing market.

The non-animal alternatives testing market consists of sales of non-animal alternatives testing products and services that do not involve the use of animals for tests to determine the safety standards for products. The non-animal alternatives testing market involves testing for drugs, cosmetic products using non- animal testing methods. Organs-on-chip, In-vitro test, In-silico test are some examples of techniques and methodologies used as an alternative to animal testing.

Trends In The Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market

The companies in the non-animal testing market are increasingly investing in technologies such as organs on the chip technology as an alternative to animal testing. Organs- on the- chip method contains human cells on a chip which mimics the structure and function of human organs and organs system instead of using of animal for the test.

Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Segments:

The global non-animal alternatives testing market is further segmented based on technology, method, end user and geography.

By Technology: Cell Culture Technology, High Throughput Technology, Molecular Imaging, Omics Technology

By Method: Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In Silico, Ex-Vivo

By End-User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics & Household Products, Diagnostics, Chemicals Industry, Food Industry

By Geography: The global non-animal alternatives testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-animal alternatives testing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global non-animal alternatives testing global market, non-animal alternatives testing global market share, non-animal alternatives testing global market players, non-animal alternatives testing global market segments and geographies, non-animal alternatives testing market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Organizations Covered: HµRel Corporation, Cyprotex, VITROCELL, SIMULAB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, SGS SA, BioIVT, Abbott Laboratories

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

