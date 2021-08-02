Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Oncology Biosimilars Market 2021-2030

Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global oncology biosimilars market is expected to grow from $2.88 billion in 2020 to $3.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The oncology biosimilars market is expected to reach $8.39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28%. The expiration of patent of biologics used for the treatment of cancer is driving the production of new oncology biosimilars.

The oncology biosimilars market consists of sales of medicine and drug related products for cancer treatment. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals which are manufactured using cell lines and are exclusive to the manufacturer. The manufacturing of these cell line processes is a complex and time-consuming process.

Trends In The Global Oncology Biosimilars Market

The pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in research and development to produce new oncology biosimilars. The companies are exploiting growth potential of rising biosimilar market by investing in their research and development (R&D) processes to support the research and production process of new biosimilars.

Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Segments:

The global oncology biosimilars market is further segmented based on drug type, cancer type, distribution type and geography.

By Drug Type: Monoclonal Antibody, Immunomodulators, Hematopoietic Agents, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Neutropenia Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Others

By Distribution Type: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

By Geography: The global oncology biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Oncology Biosimilars Market Organizations Covered: Biocoin, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Pfizer Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

