“Steve Remy joins IKAR Global Advise as CEO”

Steve Remy - CEO IKAR Global Advise

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Remy, former senior management member of a prominent Swiss Bank, joins IKAR Global Advise, London, as new Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.

With a career spanning nearly 30 years, Steve comes to IKAR bringing a unique blend of knowledge and in-depth experience from both the worlds of finance as well as intelligence.

He started his career in the United States as a closed-end, country fund analyst, which led to his transition to the UK in 1999 to better serve his clients.

In 2003, Steve moved to Switzerland and developed business for two industry-leading hedge fund and private equity investment firms, which catered to private clients, corporates, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds.

After eight years, Steve switched industries in 2011 and began working for a boutique business intelligence firm focusing mainly on human intelligence gathering.

Working with a globally diverse client base, Steve involved himself in a variety of intelligence-related projects, focusing on such areas as due diligence, threat assessments, industry landscaping, and geopolitical analysis, specifically in the emerging and frontier markets.

Since 2016, Steve has served as a senior member of the global client intelligence unit for a prominent Swiss bank where he handled compliance and risk-related issues for the bank’s highest risk client segment, including politically exposed persons.

His position also extended to the bank’s representation at the Europol Financial Intelligence Public Private Partnership meetings at The Hague.

“Steve has huge experience in the finance-, hedge fund, private equity and corporate intelligence worlds. His knowledge and network will be an incredible asset to our group!” stated Mario Diel, Chairman and Founder of IKAR Holdings.

“IKAR Global Advise is our third operational holding and just recently established. The new holding will provide first class advise from corporate intelligence-, to geopolitical-, to cyber and more industry related services covering the spectrum of the overall IKAR group. Steve will lead our new service holding and make it a game changer in the industry,” said Howard Beasey, President and Founder of IKAR Holdings.

About IKAR Holdings

IKAR Holdings, Ltd is a London-based multi-tiered entrepreneurial investment house. The company’s three main pillars, IKAR Industries LLP, IKAR Global Ltd, IKAR Global Advise Ltd., are focused on investment, M&A, joint ventures, and the creation of new entities and assets across their respective sector groups.

They also hold the services and consultancy practices within IKAR and IKAR’s in-house business incubator.

IKAR is also the founder of its own business and impact think tank, the IKAR Global Institute, based in Vienna, and under the Chairmanship of former Austrian Vice Chancellor, Michael Spindelegger.

IKAR was created as a game-changer and disruptor based on the core realization that the next generation of “successful” businesses would need to shift their thinking, and balance wealth creation with the responsibility to elevate the world.

Our initiative was to solve this problem.

Our answer is the HUMICORN.