AmyLee Westervelt Announces Her Debut Children’s Novel, The Colors Inside of Me

The Colors Inside of Me AmyLee Westervelt, Author

A powerful children's book that celebrates the beauty in every child!

Parents will love The Colors Inside of Me by AmyLee Westervelt, it is not only vibrantly illustrated, but also a wonderful story about self-acceptance & inner beauty. It will be a household favorite!” — Stacy Padula, award-winning author

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmyLee Westervelt is releasing her debut children’s novel, The Colors Inside of Me, on August 3, 2021. The book, featuring a powerful message about inner beauty and self-acceptance, will be available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Target.

Readers will follow Panda, who is excited for a new art project, as he gets discouraged when his project has to do with finding his inner beauty. With some help from his teacher and classmates, he realizes the colors he thought were missing were inside of him all along.

“I wrote this book so every child could see how easy it can be to reach inside and celebrate all of the colors and uniqueness that exists inside all of us,” said Westervelt. “As a former teacher, I know how important it is for children to see this kind of reflection and discovery in books that they can relate to.”

The Colors Inside of Me is the perfect book for any young readers, but especially children struggling with self-love or self-acceptance. Much like the color spectrum of a rainbow, every person exists within a spectrum, and every one of us is beautiful. AmyLee hopes that readers come away from the book knowing that there is so much more to a person than what you see from the outside.

Reviews:

About the Author:

AmyLee Westervelt is an avid reader who loves the ocean and (of course!) pandas. AmyLee is also a Dream Design Coach and the creator of the Dream Design Podcast. She resides in Savannah, GA with her husband, five children, and a whole lot of furbabies.

