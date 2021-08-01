Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Metal Rod) Offense: 500 Block of 3rd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Metal Rod) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the 500 block of 3rd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:11 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim with a metal rod and then fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, 31 year-old Caleb Davis, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Metal Rod).