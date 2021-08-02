United States Space Force to Utilize Atmospheric Water Technology Announces RussKap Holdings

U.S. Marines operate the Maxim unit. Photo by Cpl. Rachel Young-Porter The Maxim unit can generate up to 200 gallons of purified water a day with zero microbial contaminants and byproducts The Tiffany unit, a popular choice of the military, can generate up to 12 gallons of purified water a day.

The U.S. Space Force becomes the latest in the branches of the military to invest in sustainable water-supply technology provided by RussKap Holdings.