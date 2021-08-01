Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B-West/Armed Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B403134

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B West-New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 05:18 a.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefield's at 2781 US Route 7, Pittsford, VT 05763

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday morning, August 1, 2021, at the Maplefields located at the intersection of US Route 7 and VT Route 3. No one was injured in the incident, which was reported to the police at 05:18 a.m.

Investigation showed a lone male entering the store and picking out a soda before going to the counter. While at the counter, the male displayed a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash drawer. The male was wearing an orange T-shirt, light colored cargo shorts, camouflage hat, blue neck gaiter/mask, and black shoes with white soles. He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, the soda, and three packets of cigarettes. Photos of the suspect from the store surveillance video are attached to this release.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

Detective Trooper Adria C. Pickin

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West

Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919 (P) 802-453-7918 (F)