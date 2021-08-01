Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 48 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,710 in the last 365 days.

Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B-West/Armed Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B403134

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin                            

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B West-New Haven Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 05:18 a.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefield's at 2781 US Route 7, Pittsford, VT 05763

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday morning, August 1, 2021, at the Maplefields located at the intersection of US Route 7 and VT Route 3. No one was injured in the incident, which was reported to the police at 05:18 a.m.

 

Investigation showed a lone male entering the store and picking out a soda before going to the counter. While at the counter, the male displayed a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash drawer. The male was wearing an orange T-shirt, light colored cargo shorts, camouflage hat, blue neck gaiter/mask, and black shoes with white soles. He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, the soda, and three packets of cigarettes. Photos of the suspect from the store surveillance video are attached to this release.

 

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No further information is available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 

Detective Trooper Adria C. Pickin

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West

Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919 (P) 802-453-7918 (F)

 

You just read:

Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B-West/Armed Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.