The platform is one of the most reputable resources for those seeking information about fertility clinics and the IVF process.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, August 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fertilitycommunity.com is pleased to announce the release of its latest blog article that summarizes the most important findings from its recent IVF survey.Fertilitycommunity.com is a search engine and comparator for local and global fertility clinics. The platform organizes the most essential initial information for those seeking fertility treatment, such as location of clinics/offices, what operations the clinic provides, the cost of treatments, LGBTQ and single parents, and other options.Recently, Fertilitycommunity.com has released its latest and most comprehensive blog article to date, Fertility Treatments: How Americans Compare with the World in 2021 . The blogpost is a summary of its findings from a survey conducted to discover the difference in the types of treatments Americans get compared to the world, and how willing Americans are to go out of the country for their fertility treatments. The survey was completed by a combination of the platform’s users and other online communities, with 358 respondents in total.“Overall, we received some very interesting answers that should lead to some new questions for research,” says founder of Fertilitycommunity.com, David Langr. “When conducting the survey, we made sure to include respondents from both within and outside of the US (50/50) to gain well-balanced data that will hopefully inform future practice.”Fertility Treatments: How Americans Compare with the World in 2021 is broken down into three relevant categories that provide readers with a non-biased and well-researched overview of the platform’s survey, including:1. The Respondentso Where Were Respondents on Their Treatment Journey?2. Respondents Who've Undergone Fertility Treatmentso Respondents' Relationship Statuseso Age at the Time of Treatmento Most Common Fertility Treatmentso Number of Treatmentso Local vs. International Fertility Treatmento What Do Respondents Look for in a Fertility Clinic?o Side Effects During IVFo Side Effects After IVF3. Final ThoughtsFor more information about Fertilitycommunity.com and to read the entire blogpost, please visit https://www.fertilitycommunity.com/blog/how-americans-ivf-compare-with-the-world About Fertilitycommunity.comFertilitycommunity.com was specifically built to provide impartial, easy-to-read, and easy-to-compare information about the best fertility clinics located both locally and around the world. In addition to its unique integrated search engine, the platform also includes informative and relevant blog articles related to IVF.