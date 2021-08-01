Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,731 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Covid-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (31 July 2021)

A total of 56 243 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with  12 528 new cases, which represents a 22.3% positivity rate. A further 334 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 013 to date.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: Covid-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (31 July 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.