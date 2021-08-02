SwapXI, A Decentralized Finance Offering, Prepares To Take Gaming To A New Level
SwapXI is a payment platform for the gaming community focused on creating added value in a powerful, integrated ecosystem with blockchain technology.JAPAN, August 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwapXI, the first decentralized finance offering, has been announced as a new and innovative payment platform for the gaming community. Developed by gamers, for gamers, SwapXI utilizes the latest technologies to function in synchronization with gamers, streamers, viewers, and advertisers to create added value for all parties in a new ecosystem.
SwapXI uses blockchain technologies to take gaming to a tokenized level and make the scene more unique. Promising powerful benefits, including transparency and immutability, low fees, and transaction traceability through encryption and auditing technologies, SwapXI also leverages efficient payment transactions and referral programs in an integrated financial experience for stakeholders.
“We aspire to put cryptocurrency in every portfolio,” remarked Hirata Xī'ān, CEO of SwapXI. “We envision a world where wealth-building strategies are available to everyone. SwapXI is creating a revolutionary ecosystem to bring more people into digital assets, and to help people worldwide earn a passive income through streaming, viewing, and gaming, while maintaining their privacy, security, and autonomy,” Hirata Xī'ān added.
SwapXI will be released on the Tron platform, and the token will be compatible with third-party services, wallets, and exchanges with easy-to-use integration. Combining a passion for e-sports and industry expertise with a proven record in finance, development, marketing, and licensing, the project is supported by an experienced team of business leaders and advisors. To learn more, please visit https://swapxi.net.
About SwapXI
SwapXI is a complete all-in-one ecosystem that includes streaming, the NFT marketplace, and gaming under one roof using the latest blockchain technologies. To learn more, please visit https://swapxi.net.
Hirata Xī'ān
SwapXI
Info@swapxi.net