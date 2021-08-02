KINESIQ and Fourier Intelligence Enters Into A Strategic Bilateral Distribution Agreement
KINESIQ, a leader in simulation and virtual reality, partners with robotics trailblazer Fourier Intelligence to propel the accessibility of rehab technologies.
We will also work towards future joint technological development, furthering our mission to providing intelligent rehabilitation technologies to empower clinicians and neurological patients.”QUEBEC, MONTREAL, CANADA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KINESIQ, the creator behind KINE-SIM, the first balance and gait exercise equipment combining two motorized force plates with real-life scenarios dedicated to functional autonomy preservation, is proud to announce that it has entered into a bilateral distribution agreement with Fourier Intelligence.
Under this agreement, KINESIQ will distribute Fourier Intelligence’s line of robotics and AI/Haptic rehabilitation products within North America. At the same time, Fourier Intelligence and its extensive global sales partner network will add KINESIQ’s existing and upcoming products to its offer throughout more than 50 countries such as India, United Kingdom, Romania, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and many more to come.
“This deal with Fourier Intelligence is a great milestone in making both our high-tech rehabilitation products accessible to as many patients in need all over the world”, declared Mr. Lukas Dufault, President of KINESIQ. “We are very proud of this collaboration with Fourier Intelligence as we both share the same values of offering innovative and stimulating technologies to improve quality of life and preserve functional autonomy”, added Mr. Dufault.
Fourier Intelligence is a global leading rehabilitation robotics manufacturer and AI/haptic research hub and has recently completed an extended C+ round funding led by Prosperity7 Ventures, the diversified growth fund of Aramco Venture. Fourier Intelligence has established multiple R&D centers in Singapore, Chicago, Phoenix, Zurich, Melbourne, Madrid, Kobe, and Kuala Lumpur. Fourier products have been widely installed in more than 1,000 institutions.
“We look forward to our strategic partnership with KINESIQ to further ramp up our global market expansion plan,” said Zen Koh, Co-Founder and CEO of Fourier Intelligence's Global Hub. “Together with Lukas and his team, we will also work towards future joint technological development, furthering our mission to providing intelligent rehabilitation technologies to empower clinicians and neurological patients.”
The two global leading manufacturer and solutions provider of AI-powered rehabilitation robotics, KINESIQ and Fourier are committed to technological innovation and has already initiated several successful joint projects in Southeast Asia.
About KINESIQ
KINESIQ designs, manufactures, and markets rehabilitation equipment integrating technologies from the simulation and virtual reality world mainly for the physical and neurological rehabilitation market as well as senior living. Creating products with the main objective to improve the health, quality of life, and functional autonomy of people through motion, no matter who they are or where they come from. KINESIQ believes that health and independence can be achieved through interesting and stimulating experiences. For more information, visit www.kinesiq.com
About Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics development since 2015. The company's name derives from 'Fourier Transform', which is named in honor of Jean-Baptiste Joseph Fourier (Mar 21, 1768 – May 16, 1830), a French mathematician. Fourier Transform is a mathematical operation that changes the domain (x-axis) of a signal from time to frequency. Together with researchers, engineers, therapists, patients, and various strategic stakeholders, Fourier Intelligence aims to transform the industry by introducing an intuitive RehabHub™ and redefining rehabilitation and robotics solutions to enhance patients' lives. For more information, visit www.fftai.com
